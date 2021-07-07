The biggest flap in town right now is about “critical race theory.”
I’m using quotes around that term because, well, the words aren’t mine. They probably aren’t yours. They’re words that mean whatever the person using them or hearing them want them to mean.
Which is sort of my point here. At least to the participants in the debate, facts don’t matter as much as feeling, and not nearly as much as a pre-conceived political viewpoint.
This is very difficult for journalists to accept, so I struggle with it. I know our newsroom here has had a hard time from the beginning of the flare-up, thinking that the whole issue had already been settled. I told them back then that it was only starting, and that it would last all the way through November at least. It had quickly become a political issue, which meant it was untethered from facts.
But just for the sake of the journalist in me, let’s review.
The Manhattan school district this spring decided to buy a teacher training program to be used by volunteers over the summer. The program was intended to train them on how to teach in a more culturally sensitive way to minority kids. The school board voted 4-1 to approve that program, late in a meeting with little discussion, after one citizen voiced caution and a school board member voted against it because he said there should be more discussion.
Then the district decided that the money they intended to use to buy the program couldn’t be used for that purpose, because of some federal strings attached. So it went away.
But then the local Republican Party circulated a letter condemning the district for the purchase, saying the teacher training amounted to indoctrination in critical race theory, which teaches that “all whites are racist oppressors, and if they don’t acknowledge this fact, then they are unrepentant racists.”
This is textbook political strategy. It’s happening all over the country. The letter encouraged people to go the next school board meeting to object. People did. People are still doing that.
At The Mercury, we used the state’s public-records law to obtain all the internal communication and all other documents related to the issue at the school district. We published stories based on what we found, and we interviewed the CEO of the company that makes the teacher-training program. In sum, what we found was that the program stops far short of the sort of indoctrination that critics of “critical race theory” fear.
That was our job, and we did it well.
But, as it turns out, that didn’t matter much. Or I guess I should say it didn’t stop the argument.
Because the argument is no longer about the particular purchase that the district initially made. It is not about the program that the board approved. It’s not really about anything local at all.
It is simply a proxy fight between liberals and conservatives about race. It’s about concepts like systemic racism, and whether the public school system should be teaching anything about it.
The Democrats took the bait, because...well, of course they did, because that’s what they do. Their party chair turned around to scold the chair of the Republican Party for lying, which prompted him to put his hands up and ask the school board to shut off the attack. That got everybody thrown out of the school board meeting; the board called the cops to prevent further trouble. Classic. If this were a national campaign, you could bet a PR firm would already have produced a TV ad with the video clip. Heck, maybe it’s in the works here, too.
I’m sure that there are strongly-held views on both sides of this issue, and perhaps that’s understandable. Race remains America’s thorniest problem.
But, just so we’re all clear, the argument has nothing to do with the facts about what the school district did or didn’t do. That was just a prompt.