There’s a significant noun problem in the country right now. That noun is the word “unity.”
President Biden is making a big deal of that term, and anyone can understand why. Obviously, after a deeply divisive campaign, a cliffhanger election, and then a violent attack on the Capitol to attempt to subvert the election results, something has to change. I have to hand it to the president; he is at least dwelling on the right concept.
My problem is with the word choice.
“Unity” means “joined together as one.” While that’s certainly not bad, it’s not exactly the right idea.
The right idea is “finding common ground,” or “working together,” or, to use a more loaded term, “compromise.”
Granted, none of those are easy to put on a banner. And “compromise,” in particular, has become an ugly word, due to the hardening of positions on both sides of the political divide. If you’re in elected office and you “compromise” with the other side, you’ll get hammered by your own party, and you might even stir up an opponent in the primary at the next election cycle.
But those are still better ideas than “unity.”
The trouble with pushing the idea of “unity” is that it’s impossible. There’s never going to be unity between the two parties on any of the fundamental issues. They are coming at issues from different philosophies, and — to be clear — political parties’ interests are inherently geared toward winning elections. The most important thing to them is to beat the other side. Therefore, there’s not going to be “unity,” not ever. That’s not inherently bad.
But can we find common ground? Can we meet in the middle? Can we work together?
Yes, we certainly can. Perhaps you saw where President Biden went to visit Bob Dole the other day, after Dole announced that he had lung cancer. Two partisan guys, two tough battlers in Congress, but they found common ground. They worked together, and they met in the middle, and they got stuff done. You might even say they — gasp! — compromised. They also became friends along the way. That’s the way it ought to work.
If you’re an English-major type, you may have noticed that the terms I’m proposing are actually verbs: Finding common ground, meeting in the middle, compromise. Verbs convey action. They require somebody to do something, to move. “Unity,” as a noun, does not imply having to do anything; it is just a thing that exists, and that implies permanence.
That is just not the way it is, and not the way it will ever be. Politics is about conflict, and hard choices, and compromise.
What’s required now is work, and action. People — not just in Congress, but you and me, too — have to move. We have to think, and learn, and actively search for ways to bridge a divide. (There’s another very good term, by the way.) We have to dig, we have to listen, we have to push, and grind, and...you get the idea.
How about this on a banner: “America is a verb!”