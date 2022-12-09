Congress is considering a bill intended to help local newspapers like the one you’re reading. That’s certainly welcome and important. I have a better idea, but since it’s unlikely to get passed, I’m going to encourage passing this one.

The measure being considered, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, has bipartisan support. It would allow newspaper companies around the country to bind together to negotiate collectively with digital giants such as Google and Facebook. Right now, the law prevents that, since companies colluding with each other like that is an anti-trust violation.

