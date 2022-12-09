Congress is considering a bill intended to help local newspapers like the one you’re reading. That’s certainly welcome and important. I have a better idea, but since it’s unlikely to get passed, I’m going to encourage passing this one.
The measure being considered, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, has bipartisan support. It would allow newspaper companies around the country to bind together to negotiate collectively with digital giants such as Google and Facebook. Right now, the law prevents that, since companies colluding with each other like that is an anti-trust violation.
Thing is, the law is what has given those digital giants an unfair playing field since the mid-1990s.
Let me explain. The Communications Decency Act, passed in 1996, gave digital companies a free pass for allowing any content whatsoever on their services. The idea was to allow for a freewheeling environment and to thereby encourage the growth of the Internet.
Well, it certainly did that. Google now makes $2,000 per second. Facebook and Twitter are giant companies. And so on.
Those entities, I should point out, do not create any content. They are simply distribution mechanisms for content created by their users or by others. The law passed by Congress allowed those companies to let anybody publish anything, without the companies taking any responsibility for that content at all.
That sets up the following contrast: Let’s say your neighbor writes something saying that you beat your wife. He submits this to The Manhattan Mercury for publication as a letter to the editor, and he also posts it on Facebook.
Well, assuming you don’t, in fact, beat your wife, then you could sue the pants off The Mercury if we were stupid enough to run it, and you’d win. But you can’t sue Facebook. The law prevents it.
To repeat: The law absolves multi-billon-dollar corporations of any responsibility for content, while it leaves a newspaper publisher in a small northeast Kansas town entirely on the hook. How on earth is that fair?
It isn’t. And that unfairness was created by an act of Congress. The simplest way to fix the problem is to get rid of that legal protection.
By the way, Facebook and/or Google will contend that they don’t edit their content, which is pure malarkey. They do. They have every right to do that, by the way – I’m not arguing against that. But the point is that if they were forced to accept legal liability for their service, then that would level the playing field.
Here’s the thing, though: Congress isn’t going to do that. Congress doesn’t want to be seen as pulling the rug out from under the social media companies that are so much of people’s lives now.
So, short of that, I guess there’s this other way to take a small step toward fairness. Letting news publishers negotiate collectively with those social-media entities would help balance the scale somewhat. Those companies have thrived in part by indexing and piggy-backing off content created by news publishers, and then selling advertising around that service. They’ve drained billions of dollars of advertising revenue – the lifeblood of news publishers – such that the newspaper business has been decimated. That’s bad for the country, which needs independent professional journalism to hold the government accountable. The current bill is a small step toward fixing a giant problem that Congress helped create.