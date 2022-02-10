President Biden has made it clear from the outset that he will nominate a Black woman to serve as the next Supreme Court justice.
In doing so, unfortunately, he has undermined what could have been a groundbreaking moment. That’s my point, and I’ll get back to it in a minute.
Whoever the nominee is will, once confirmed by the U.S. Senate, fill the seat vacated by Stephen Breyer, who is retiring. And she will become the first person of that race-and-gender combination to serve on the highest court.
So before I get to my point, I need to make clear: That’s good. The perspective of a Black woman could help the court serve its crucial role better, and the inclusion of that person could serve as an example to young people that the highest positions in the country are open to them. All good.
We can even assume with confidence that whoever the nominee is will be qualified, and will be able to serve the court and our country well. No reason to doubt that.
My problem is really only with the way President Biden is handling it in advance. By announcing right off the bat that he will nominate a Black woman, he is signaling that race and gender are the most important considerations.
We shouldn't, in America in 2022, say that the most important thing about a Supreme Court justice is her race and gender. To make the obvious point, if President Biden were to have announced that he intends to appoint a white man, the entire country would have exploded. And rightly so. We cannot set as a guiding principle that race and gender matter most of all.
An entirely reasonable position to take is this: If candidates are equally qualified, and if the well-being of the court (or the college, or the business, or any other institution) is best served through inclusion of other viewpoints, then race and/or gender can be a sort of tiebreaker.
If I were President Biden, and if I had decided that, considering everything, the best candidate was a Black woman, I would have kept my mouth shut about that, and I would have simply nominated her. That action – combined with some comments about how she’s the best candidate – would have been a far more powerful statement than prejudging the whole process by prioritizing race and gender beforehand.
Like it or not, the way President Biden has handled this will give critics a free pass to saying that the new judge is simply the best available Black woman – not the best possible candidate. That's a tremendous disservice to her.
It didn’t have to be that way, and it’s unfortunate that it is, for everybody.