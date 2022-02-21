I’m writing this column on Monday afternoon. Given the lapse in time between my writing it and your reading it, it seems unwise for me to comment on exactly what is happening in Ukraine, or more pertinently what Russia is doing or is going to do.
I don’t know, and I know very little about what Vladimir Putin is up to here. Is he really going to invade? Is he bluffing? Has he lost his mind?
What I do know is that we are now faced with the consequence – the inevitable flip-side – of our decision to back away from international military commitments. I’m talking, for better or worse, about Afghanistan.
You might think I would be blaming President Biden for fumbling the withdrawal there, and certainly he deserves it. But I think there was pretty broad agreement across the American political spectrum about the need to get out of Afghanistan; after all, presidents Obama and Trump said the same thing. Whether we fumbled the exit or not, the truth is that Americans of all stripes have grown weary of sending our troops into places where there’s no direct American interest at stake. We’ve been backing away for quite some time.
Ukraine is not a member of NATO, so we have no binding agreement to help them in the event of an invasion. We can’t clearly enunciate what our interests there would be, other than standing up for a sovereign nation – as we did in Kuwait – and protecting human rights, as we did in Bosnia. Kuwait also involved oil supplies, I guess, so perhaps there was a more direct interest. Also, it’s worth mentioning that the Iraqi army and the various forces in Bosnia were the minor leagues.
Taking on the Russian Army? That’s World War III, as President Biden has said.
Unless we’re directly threatened, that’s just not a fight worth getting into. So the reality is that we have, as a country, decided not to send in the troops. We are tacitly saying the same thing to China, by the way, with regard to Taiwan.
Mr. Putin has decided to take advantage of that shift in American posture. He’s also extremely adept at maneuvering factions against each other in the Western alliance, and indeed inside America. Witness the way his intelligence people used Facebook to widen divides at the time of the 2016 election.
So part of all this is intended to further weaken the West. It might.
Does that mean we should shift positions again, to essentially chest-up to Russia? I don’t think so. We can — and will — impose all manner of economic sanctions, and we’ll rally allies to do the same. We’ll also probably rattle our sabers a little, but right now Vietnam and Afghanistan and Iraq (the second go-round) are reminding us that it’s tough to really win if you’re not sure what you’re really fighting for.
Let’s assume that Russia does send tanks into Ukraine, and gets itself entangled in a war there, at least for a bit. How much is that going to benefit Russia over the next few years, or even over the next 50? In the end, sending those tanks all over Eastern Europe after World War II didn’t really help anybody, other than America and the West.
But now I’m venturing into what Russia wants, and that’s not the point. The point is: We don’t want to go venturing around the world anymore, and this situation is the result of that.