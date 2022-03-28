A few observations about this year’s Oscars:
First, obviously the story of the event is entirely about Will Smith hitting Chris Rock in some sort of meltdown. The whole thing is unfortunate on several levels, although perhaps there is one silver lining. Back to that later.
Mr. Rock showed extremely bad judgment making fun of Mr. Smith’s wife’s shaved head. She has been quite public about her struggle with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Making fun of a person’s physical appearance is just not acceptable; Mr. Rock once even starred in a movie about how black women in particular are sensitive about their hair. He knew better. Not cool.
Having said that, the bigger point is that is completely unacceptable for Mr. Smith to stride up on stage and slap Mr. Rock. Defending your spouse? Sure. Fine. But you just don’t go hit people. What are we, in preschool? Use your words. Mr. Smith could easily have been arrested. Hitting somebody like that is against the law.
It’s unfortunate that the episode drew attention away from the role that won Mr. Smith the Oscar for best actor. That role — Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams — was indeed a tremendous performance. I watched the movie recently and was awed again by the story. Mr. Williams planned out and oversaw every aspect of the tennis lives of those two women, who became two of the best to ever play the game. They started on a public court in Compton, about as rough as it gets, in south-central Los Angeles, and conquered what many consider a country-club sport. It is an incredible story, told quite well, not just about a man who defends his family, but about planning and working and overcoming long odds.
Yes, I’m a tennis guy, but, well, go see the movie. And do your best to forget the Oscar meltdown.
Silver lining? Well, we can hope.
If there is one, it is that a few people might learn that celebrities aren’t really role models. Just because somebody is a great actor — or a basketball player, or a model, or famous for being famous — doesn’t make him an expert on foreign policy. Or worth emulating. Or worth paying much attention to at all, outside of the context of their profession.
I’m probably whistling in the wind. People are now paid big money as “influencers” on social media, which I guess means they’re rich for being famous for being famous. We’re going the wrong direction.
But I do think everybody can understand that, when big stars behave like idiots, maybe they’re not the people to listen to when it comes to our own choices in our day-to-day lives, or in our political discussions. Right? Can we agree on that?