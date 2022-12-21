On one thing, we’ll just have to keep watching. On the other, I believe I’ve seen enough.
The Manhattan city government is dissolving two advisory boards so as to reformulate them into one. Those are two substantial boards, in the sense that they have a say over some real money, but the fact that they’re being consolidated doesn’t necessarily indicate a change in the way the money is handled.
The City Commission is on a slimming-down kick on boards and committees. The latest is the consolidation of the board that allocates the alcohol tax money, and the board that allocates money to social services agencies. That happened on a unanimous vote Tuesday night. The logic is that many of the entities that apply for money to address local social problems apply to both boards.
I’m inclined to concur with the collective wisdom of city commissioners and city officials, and so I can’t really argue against those moves. My concern would be a reduction in the opportunities for regular people to get involved with local government, but the reality is that they could make the consolidated board the same number of members as the two. We’ll just have to see if they do that.
The bigger question is whether the money the city government spends to support social services here is reasonable. Alcohol tax money tends to fluctuate somewhat — it went way down the year of lockdown, when college kids couldn’t jam the bars every Thursday through Saturday night — but the needs generally don’t go away.
Again, we’ll have to see how that plays out. And those spending issues will be more a matter for elected city commissioners to address, not the members of any advisory boards.
I do need to make one comment about a different board — the board that oversees the police department. That one has real power, in the sense that it sets a budget for the RCPD that then has to be funded by local taxpayers. The three conservative commissioners — Wynn Butler, Mark Hatesohl and John Matta — overruled the inclusion of Linda Morse and Usha Reddi on the board, instead appointing Butler and Matta. Power politics.
They also rejected the nomination of Deborah Rodenbaugh-Schaub as a citizen member of the board, instead appointing Kaleb James. Mr. James is a political ally of theirs, a man who has previously run unsuccessfully for the commission. He is a capable person, but so is Ms. Rodenbaugh-Schaub. (Who, as far as I know, has no partisan involvement to speak of.)
That last move — James for Schaub — strikes me as one step too far, a move to shut out a citizen interested in service in favor of an ideological brother-in-arms. They pulled the same maneuver earlier this year on the historic resources board.
Yes, elections have consequences, and those three won control fair and square. But, well, I already said it: It’s just a bit much.