Two encouraging, forward-thinking developments that we need to salute, as reported in the past few days.

First, a food recovery program created by the Food and Farm Council, a joint city-county effort here. That program aims to keep food from going to waste by recovering it from businesses — presumably restaurants and other food providers — that would otherwise throw it away. There’s an app involved that will link those donors to volunteers, who could bring the would-be waste to agencies that can get it into the hands of people in need.

Recommended for you