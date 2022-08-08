Two encouraging, forward-thinking developments that we need to salute, as reported in the past few days.
First, a food recovery program created by the Food and Farm Council, a joint city-county effort here. That program aims to keep food from going to waste by recovering it from businesses — presumably restaurants and other food providers — that would otherwise throw it away. There’s an app involved that will link those donors to volunteers, who could bring the would-be waste to agencies that can get it into the hands of people in need.
Part of making it work is money provided by a coalition of agencies to buy a walk-in refrigerator/freezer that will be installed near Riley County’s family and child resource center on Claflin.
There’ll have to be hard work involved to make it all work efficiently, since you can’t leave perishable food around for very long. But the concept is something everybody can agree on — turning would-be waste into support for people in need.
The second item worth saluting is the big “Everybody Counts” event held this past weekend at the Douglass Community Recreation Center. That event is likewise put on by a local coalition, this one chaired by Debbie Nuss, designed to “help provide information and resources to the community, particularly those who are struggling.”
The organization has taken on a broader mission since its origin as an effort to make sure that homeless people get counted in the census. This weekend’s event included more than 50 organzations offering services such as health screenings, food and clothing distributions and mental health assessments.
Making such services available for free to the public in one accessible place and one entertaining event is a great idea, one that can pay dividends that we’ll probably never really be able to account for. Tip of the cap to Ms. Nuss and all the other people involved in bringing it together.
It’s easy to get down about the state of the world we live in, to see problems as intractable and to extrapolate the bad. There’s certainly plenty of all that to go around. But a true assessment of reality has to account for these facts, too — people are taking small steps forward, helping to cut down on food waste and making sure a young person in our community gets a dental screening to catch a cavity before it gets worse. Those things take effort and organization, and inspiration — and hopefully the example they set can provide an inspiration for more positive steps forward.