A few thoughts about Twitter and Elon Musk.
First, there’s not really a free-speech issue involved, despite what Mr. Musk seems to think. Twitter is a private company and can restrict anybody any way it wants.
The First Amendment means that the government can’t restrict what you say or what you write. It doesn’t say anything about what a private company can or can’t do. If the government owned Twitter, then that’s a different matter. But it doesn’t, and it shouldn’t.
So if Mr. Musk wants to loosen the rules, so be it. He’s also free to tighten them, or do whatever he wants. My assumption based on what he’s said is that he’s going to make it more freewheeling.
Having said that, I strongly believe that Twitter, Facebook and Google ought to have the same legal liability for what they publish as does, for instance, your local hometown newspaper. They claim to be otherwise, but the reality is that those three — particularly Facebook and Google — are the biggest publishers in the world, the biggest ever.
The fact that they have restricted users and removed certain posts makes abundantly clear that they control the content on their services. Their algorithms are also essentially editors, even though they aren’t called that. Those programs determine what you see on your feeds, and — as we’ve all learned — they can be tweaked to prioritize or hide certain types of content. Basically, they prioritize outrage, since that’s what generates the biggest response and therefore the most advertising revenue.
That’s editing. Also, just to be clear, they actually employ hundreds of human editors, too.
This is really basic stuff, illustrated by an example. If somebody writes a letter to the editor of The Mercury, and we publish it, and it turns out that a claim they make in that letter is false, and injures somebody, that person can sue us and probably win a bunch of money — maybe enough to put us out of business.
Meanwhile, anybody can put anything on Twitter or Facebook or YouTube, and those giant corporations have zero legal responsibility whatsoever. You could post the exact same thing on Facebook that you send as a letter to the editor — and the person it libels could sue the pants off us but can’t do anything to Facebook.
This is the result of a law passed by Congress in the 1990s, intended to help encourage the growth of the Internet. Ummm….that seems to have worked, to the extent that giant digital corporations have now sucked the blood out of newspapers all across the country. The fact that the one you’re reading still has local employees, local ownership and local management is a weird anomaly at this point. Seriously. Ask folks in Salina, or Topeka, or Hays, Hutch, Ottawa, McPherson, and on and on. (And, as a corollary to all that, I’d make another point: If Congress made that law, they can unmake it. That would be to simply re-establish what had existed before.)
So here’s what I’d say about Mr. Musk and Twitter: Fine. Do whatever you want; let anybody say anything. But take responsibility for what you publish. That’s what we have to do. Surely you, with $44 billion to throw around, can handle it. If you don’t think you know how, I’d be happy to serve as a consultant.