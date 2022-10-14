I was a month into my sophomore year of college, back at Harvard after a summer home in Manhattan. Weird, netherworld existence, trying to pretend I wasn’t lonely, trying to force myself to believe that Cambridge, not Manhattan, was my home. The shine, the attraction, of the brand-name school had faded in February or so, probably about the time some jerk driving by drenched me with slush as I walked alone back to my dingy dorm room on a gray clammy day.
That October I bought a new brand-new record, a Bruce Springsteen CD, and something changed. It didn’t chase away the gray, but it did open a world that’s still unfolding for me, even today. Somebody was wondering what I was wondering, giving words to what I felt.
It was “Tunnel of Love,” a meditation on love, lost love, relationships, isolation and identity. “When you look at me,” the clincher to the best song goes, “you better look hard and look twice. Is that me, baby, or just a brilliant disguise?”
Ultimately, that’s what this is about: Who am I? Who are you? Am I who you see? Do you know? Do I even know?
The context is well-known. Springsteen wrote the songs for the album – the follow-up to his giant, stadium-filling hit, “Born in the USA” – during the dissolution of his marriage to actress Julianne Phillips. Great art usually involves the artist struggling with something; Bob Dylan’s “Blood on the Tracks” is probably a good parallel.
It was a divorce album, sure. But it was enough more to captivate me in a way that even “Born in the USA” hadn’t. Sure, I was a fan, a high school junior when Springsteen was bigger than anybody on earth. I had loved “The River” when my buddy’s older brother gave it to me in middle school. But it was “Tunnel of Love,” a journey inside the heart and the mind, that resonated the most, I guess due not only to what it said but when it hit me.
I wasn’t getting divorced. I was just 19, didn’t know anything about anything. But, away from home, away from my friends, my family, the people around that cared about me, I think that just hearing the questions made me start to accept my own fears and insecurities. “When you’re alone,” he said, “you ain’t nothin’ but alone.” Quite a statement from the person otherwise known for saying he was born to run.
Over the years, through ups and downs, I’ve kept coming back to these contemplations. There’s a meditation on fathers and sons, a characterization of marriage’s “mystery ride,” a contemplation of betrayal, and affirmations of faith. One step up, two steps back. A bird on a wire, not singing. A busted furnace, a car that won’t start in the cold. A girl in white in a church in June, no bells ringing.
I wandered around the country a few more years. Got married. Moved back. Had kids, raised a family, found lots of answers. Got divorced. Found more questions.
The songs change, they adapt, ones I never really heard before all of a sudden stick in my mind. Got remarried; the loneliness subsided. “The road is dark/And it’s a thin, thin line/But I want you to know I’d walk it for you anytime.”
I still wonder, still question myself. Maybe all of us do.
A few months back, one of my kids, now in his 20s, called. Lonely; dealing with the aftermath of relationship problems, stunned to have discovered (through some sort of shuffle or algorithm I suppose) a Springsteen song, “When You’re Alone.” Knocked his socks off.