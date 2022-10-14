October of 1987, 35 years ago this week.

I was a month into my sophomore year of college, back at Harvard after a summer home in Manhattan. Weird, netherworld existence, trying to pretend I wasn’t lonely, trying to force myself to believe that Cambridge, not Manhattan, was my home. The shine, the attraction, of the brand-name school had faded in February or so, probably about the time some jerk driving by drenched me with slush as I walked alone back to my dingy dorm room on a gray clammy day.

