I’ve said for years that there’s not much need for fiction. The stuff that’s true is better than anything you could possibly make up.
But maybe I’m wrong.
Bridget Everett, who’s here today for a day in her honor, has probably told as much truth about Manhattan through fiction as anybody has through any other medium. I say that having been intimately involved in telling the best obtainable version of the truth about our town for a quarter-century.
Bridget’s HBO series, “Somebody, Somewhere,” is fiction. It’s set in Manhattan, played by a woman who grew up here and still has family here. But it’s not supposed to be the truth. It’s not the story of Bridget’s life. Close, but not exactly. It’s fiction.
Thing is, it shows something that is fundamentally true about the place, something that it’s difficult to convey to people through, say, journalism.
Manhattan might be the only place you can see a drag show and a rodeo the same night. So the notion that the extension agent soil specialist character in Bridget’s series would go to a secret cabaret show that masquerades as church choir practice…makes total sense.
We in journalism write stories about the people in this community, and the things they’re doing, all the time — the guy who rides his one-wheel skateboard thingy around town with a cat on his shoulder, the person who chalks the sidewalk at City Park, the woman who worked the counter at Stickel’s Cleaners. We write about their good works and their misdeeds, their warm feel-good moments and the time they had to call the cops at the school board meeting to separate the warring politicos. It’s a warts-and-all portrait.
But it doesn’t really have a narrative arc, a storyline, per se. The only way you can see it, the only way you can get your head around it, is to pay close attention for a long time. That’s hard work. And of course nobody outside of town does that work – why would they bother?
Fiction, on the other hand, can tell a story that fits seamlessly together. So Bridget becomes the wounded townie who returns and befriends the gay guy who also works at the antiseptic test-grading center. You get drawn into their friendship, and through them you see the nuance. You see the love, the narrow-mindedness.
You see the judgmental sister, whose husband cheats with her business partner, and then maybe her humanity emerges.
Could we tell all those stories in journalism? Oh, maybe, if anybody was willing to be that honest. Jesse Foveaux, who lived here and lived to 100-some, wrote an autobiography that was brutally honest. It’s possible.
I did, for the record, send Bridget several stories we’ve reported over the past 25 years that seem like the premise for at least a piece of an episode. Most of them involve drunk college kids, stupid criminal episodes, or the Country Stampede. If she uses any of them, I’ll be pleasantly surprised. There’s plenty of material to go around.
Whether it’s literally true or not, I’m learning that there are different ways to get at bigger truths.