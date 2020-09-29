K-State will come out with its annual enrollment numbers soon, and they’ll be down again. That’s partly because of the coronavirus pandemic, and partly a continuation of a five-year trend that’s cut enrollment figures here by 10 percent.
It’s probably the biggest problem in town, and I’d like to offer a few thoughts as a consumer. I’ve had kids go here to college, I’ve had kids go elsewhere, and I’ve got kids looking right now. I’ve got lots of kids, which is a whole story in itself, but probably not for right now.
First of all, K-State is a really great place to go to college. Kids who go there really like it, in general. That’s a really strong starting point. Surveys continually point this out, and it’s real.
K-State students also go on to do great things, if they want. This is also a very strong selling point. They can make piles of money in finance or commodities, they can win Emmy’s, they can win the MVP of the NBA All-Star Game.
The other really strong point is that when kids and their parents come to Manhattan to check out the campus, they are treated very, very well. It feels real, not like some sort of sales pitch. People are generally genuinely friendly. As has often been said, if you visit KU, they say, “Aren’t you lucky to be here?” whereas when you visit K-State, they say, “We’re so lucky you’re here!”
So what’s the problem? Aside from demographic trends, the problem -- in my humble opinion -- comes down to money. Big money and small money.
I’ve seen kids blown away by the campuses at Oklahoma State and Arkansas. The buildings look new, and snazzy, and the grounds are landscaped perfectly. At K-State, the limestone needs powerwashing, and the creaky stairways and crummy air conditioning whisper: “Shabby.” Not everywhere, of course. But enough.
The new Wefald dorm, and the new cafeteria attached to it are tremendous. The new business building is spectacular. Some (certainly not all) of the Greek houses are nice. Jardine has become quite a cool place, particularly compared to how it was before. Same story with the Seaton complex. The rec center is top-notch. This is one part of the big-money problem.
The issue is the stuff that looks, well, 1962, or just dusty. Sure, it would be best to knock it down and build new. If we had T. Boone Pickens handing out $100-million checks, that’d be simple.
But the small-money fix doesn’t have to be that. It’s powerwashing, and paint, and maybe trimming some bushes in the shape of a Powercat. It’s better lighting, maybe some upgrades to HVAC, and that sort of thing.
Beyond that, the fix could get pretty expensive, because it has to do with price. Lots of universities are coming after kids aggressively with mailers and tuition deals. I’m sure K-State is doing the same; a kid’s tuition is basically a $100,000 sale, if you think about it.
I don’t know what the answer is in that regard. I just know that the competition on price is fierce, and that’s a significant piece of the puzzle here. I’ll defer to the university and the Regents system on that one.
The other part? That’s easy. Get out the powerwashers and the hedge-trimmers.