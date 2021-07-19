Enough about “critical race theory.” Let’s start talking about problems and solutions, and problems that those solutions would create.
The beginning of the discussion really is about whether there’s a problem.
I think we can all agree that there is something amiss: Black and Hispanic kids are not performing as well as white kids in the Manhattan school system. Graduation rates and AP class participation data indicate as much. For example, the combined average graduation rate for white students in the district from 2017 to 2020 was 86 percent, while the graduation rate for the same timeframe for Black students was just shy of 61 percent. For Hispanic students, that rate is 76 percent.
The questions are: Is that a problem that the school district needs to solve, can solve, and solve without creating bigger problems? We’re talking about outcomes, and nobody ever guaranteed equality of outcome. Our entire society operates on the concept of equality of opportunity, not outcomes.
The ultimate responsibility for addressing this problem lies with parents and students themselves. Everybody can agree on that. No program, no influx of money or attention or training, can change that.
School district administrators and current school board members appear to generally agree that the school system has an obligation to try to close that gap — that is, that the public school system ought to try to address the problem. The general approach has been to try (not very successfully, thus far) to hire more minority teachers, and then to try to train white teachers to teach in a way that can be more effective (in some way) at helping minority kids.
I don’t know that there’s any evidence that such training would actually solve the problem. It does make some logical sense, and perhaps it’s worth trying, but that gets to another question:
If we agree that there’s a problem, and if we agree that the public school system ought to try to fix it, what’s the best way to fix it? What would that fix cost? And what problems would be created by that solution?
There will be problems created by anything the government does, or, for that matter, doesn’t do. There always are.
First, we need to know what the proposed solution will be. Or, if candidates believe that this is not a problem for the school district to address, then we need to know why they think that.
I’m not here to take a position on these matters. I’m here to say that we can have a conversation about them without swallowing the bait and getting dragged any further into a national political shouting match.