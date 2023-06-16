On the matter of the Pott County Thruple, I want to let you under the journalistic tent for a minute. As a side note, turns out it wasn’t a thruple, which was my theory all along.
The question at hand was pretty simple on Thursday: Do we name the victim? Or, as it turns out, the victims, plural?
The case I’m referring to was the sentencing of a husband-and-wife team of teachers. They were arrested and charged with unlawful sexual relations with a young woman who had been a student. The young woman was over the age of consent, and is now legally an adult. She maintained all along that she was a willing participant so there should be no crime.
She got up in court Thursday to say the same thing.
Our longstanding policy has been to not name the victims of sexual crimes. Our journalistic values, of course, are to report information, not to withhold it. But the policy on the names of victims in sexual crimes has been the product of lots of discussion and research over the years, on the grounds that it’s unnecessarily harmful to that victim.
But…if she’s an adult, and she says she’s not a victim, shouldn’t we name her? She was clearly identified in open court.
I consulted three editors (coincidentally all women, if that matters), a newspaper publisher and a person with experience in the court system as a victim’s advocate. We also discussed it with a prosecutor. I got conflicting opinions all around, all with good logical arguments behind them.
I settled on not naming her. My thinking is that the premise of the law on unlawful sexual relations is that consent is not relevant. The law assumes that the power differential in the relationship between teacher and student is the issue, and that the consent of the student is either forced or otherwise improper. So despite the fact that she says she’s not a victim, in the eyes of the law, she’s a victim.
Prosecutors put another person on the stand to make the case for a tough sentence. That person, also a young adult and a former student who was named in open court, says that he was also a victim. Oddly, his case was the converse: Not a victim in the eyes of the law, but nonetheless says he’s a victim. So: Name him or not?
Once again we went round and round. But our policy is there for a reason, and this person considers himself a victim, just like a person who reports a sexual crime to the cops. So…I landed on not using the name.
Now, the side note. This was originally a case where the narrative appeared to be that the young woman was in a relationship with both the husband and wife. She told the story that way, and the criminal charges filed in the case appeared to indicate that. But…it turns out, based on testimony and the nature of the charges they were ultimately convicted of, not to mention conduct in the courtroom, that what we have here is an affair that the wife put up with and didn’t report to the cops.