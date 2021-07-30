There’s one person with a home in Manhattan who could really help get to the bottom of the mess in college football right now. That person is Jerry Moran.
He’s a U.S. senator, and as such he could call for a congressional investigation into the conduct of ESPN in the departure of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference, and the plan to demolish the Big 12.
That’s probably the only way we’ll know for sure what’s going on here, and knowing what’s going on here is crucial to fixing a seriously broken system.
I’m going to make the case for such an investigation. First things first: Why would he bother doing that, and why should you care, if you’re not a football fan? Doesn’t a U.S. senator have something better to do with his time?
Well, always. But I can make a strong case for protecting the interests of Kansas. Whether the Big 12 survives or collapses, K-State and KU are going to be seriously harmed by the departure of Texas and Oklahoma. An economic analysis firm in Waco recently ran the numbers, projecting that the collapse of the conference would wipe out $253 million in annual total expenditures, and 1,915 jobs, in Manhattan. In Lawrence, the impact would be $342 million a year, and 2,589 jobs.
Even if the conference stays together (minus OU and Texas) the negative economic hit is giant: $177 million and 1,338 jobs in Manhattan, and $239 million and 1,809 jobs over at KU.
Per year. That means the losses go on and on, year after year. Think about that a little. Estimates peg the direct and indirect job gains from NBAF here at 688. So, even under the best-case scenario of a diminished Big 12, the losses here are about three times the gains from NBAF. And that’s just Manhattan.
Now, why should Congress investigate? Just because little ol’ Manhattan gets kneecapped, what’s the principle here that calls for serious inquiry?
The principle here is fairness. Is there a reasonably level playing field? Or is that concept a sham? If it is a sham, it needs to be fixed.
If it’s true that ESPN orchestrated the move of those two flagship schools to a different conference, and if it’s true that they were beginning talks to move five other schools to other conferences so as to destroy the Big 12, that is simply not right. By the way, by all accounts, the five did not include K-State, meaning in all likelihood we in Manhattan are probably left holding the Big 12 bag. And while we could sue on behalf of the Big 12, the Big 12 would cease to exist, and so little ol’ K-State would be the pariah of college sports, waging war against the entity that pumps the most money (through television contracts) into the industry. It’s horribly incestuous, but the point is that it seems highly unlikely that such a lawsuit would be filed.
ESPN, for its part, is saying that it didn’t do any of this, and is saying that it’s protected by the First Amendment, since it’s also a news-gathering entity. That strikes me as laughable, because we’re talking about ESPN’s business operations, not its newsroom. But anyway, the Big 12 is saying it has the evidence, and the only way to get a look at that evidence is probably with a subpoena. Congress can issue one.
College sports is already being revolutionized — players can switch schools willy-nilly, and players are going to be highly paid if they pick the right markets — and that’s bad enough. What makes it worse is if the whole thing is essentially rigged by the TV networks.
To get to the bottom of it, and to come up with a solution, is going to require something big, with the interests of the general public in mind. The only thing I can think of is a Congressional investigation, and the member of Congress whose constituency is directly in the line of fire, is Sen. Jerry Moran.