What we have here are two competing ideas, both of them valid. On the one hand, the government built a garage to help solve a capacity problem in Aggieville, and it expects to recoup some of the cost of providing that service by charging fees. Entirely reasonable.
On the other, employees who work at the businesses in Aggieville say this: Hey, how come we now have to pay to park our car when we go to work? That’s a legitimate question; charging somebody to do something they have to do seems unfair. Hence the petition with nearly 6,000 signatures.
The government, being the government, doesn’t have to do anything. It can legitimately say that it had plenty of discussions on the subject beforehand, and that this is the logical solution – and everybody will have to just live with it. That’s the thing about political power — decisions are binding. Nobody likes to pay taxes, but they do it because they have to.
Still, this is a situation that calls out for some additional compromise. There are various forms that could take: Perhaps businesses should cover the cost of their employees’ parking, since businesses are the intended beneficiary of a parking garage. They get more customers; they can afford to buy parking passes for their employees.
The government could actually compel such a compromise by requiring businesses to do so, but of course that would also be seen as heavy-handed by business owners. So, ideally, that would happen voluntarily. Perhaps the government could sweeten the deal by cutting the employee rate further.
It will be in business owners’ best interest, in the long run, to compensate employees somehow for the cost of parking, whether that’s with a direct subsidy or essentially by raising pay. That’s because they will want to have good employees.
Over the longer haul, people will just get used to this. People aren’t accustomed to paying for parking around here, but they just accept it as normal in bigger cities. We’ve already taken steps in that direction with the garage downtown and, more particularly, the garage on campus.
Five years from now, new employees will simply consider it normal, and they’ll either take the job in Aggieville — assuming they’ll have to pay to park — or they won’t. Or they’ll ride a bike or walk or take a bus, or rent a scooter or, in 10 more years, teleport through ChatGPT. Something like that.
Meantime, though, this is the moment to work out a deal.