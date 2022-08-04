One of the benefits of carrying a smartphone around 24-7 is the ability to document nearly everything with photos. We all have a bazillion pics of our kids, our dogs, our fancy drinks and, yes, our breakfasts. The filtered selfies have gotten completely out of control, but you can’t blame narcissism on iPhones. Goes back as least as far as the Greeks.
The problem, as I see it, is what’s been left behind, and that comes down to one thing: Photo albums.
I just spent a week at a family cabin in Minnesota, where the coffee table in front of the couch in the living room has a collection of them dating back to the 1960s. It’s meaningful, I think, to leaf through them, drawing the connections between the generations. Far more has remained the same than has changed, despite what you might notice about the hair and the clothes. Kids learn to fish, parents make picnic lunches, grandparents read in the easy chairs, dads get in the water to show how to get up on skis: knees bent, arms straight. The cycle repeats.
But then the darn things just quit. The last collection is from 2010; there actually was a gap from 2003 to that last year. My youngest kid shows up as a little squirt, and then he disappears. Same thing at my in-laws place, where we thumbed through stacks of old photos earlier this summer. My stepkids show up in all those photos up until the oldest is in grade school, and then it stops. Two decades are more or less absent.
I guess it’s no human-rights violation. It’s not like there are photo albums full of shots of my grandparents as kids. We’re talking about a couple of generations, mostly mine, where the creation of photo albums meant that they were left on the coffee table for all to see.
Also, I need to acknowledge that there are already technological solutions to this problem. There are shared photo collections on Google, and there are photo-print services that allow you to create books far more easily than taking rolls of film to Walmart, picking up the prints a week later, throwing away half of them and then taping down the other half underneath plastic sheets. So maybe this is just a problem of logistics and being purposeful about it. Or maybe the overabundance of photos on everyone’s cellphones means that they’re devalued. Maybe everybody already sees all the pics on Facebook and Instagram, and so there’s not enough demand.
I don’t know. What I do know is that photo albums existed up to a certain point, and looking through them is a real pleasure, a real way to connect generations – and now they’ve stopped. I wish they hadn’t. Something’s been lost.