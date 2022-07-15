By happenstance, stumbling around for something to watch on Tuesday night while I folded the laundry, I pulled up a Rolling Stones concert from 1981. Ended up watching the whole damn thing.
I reflect on that here and now as a means of giving you a break from heavy topics like abortion and guns. Instead, I’ll talk about light subjects, like death, aging and the meaning of life. Oh, and those instrumental measures between choruses of “Honky Tonk Women.” (Which might, in fact, BE the meaning of life. Back to that in a minute.)
I say “happenstance” because it was a complete coincidence that I watched the concert on exactly the 60th anniversary of the founding of that band. The Stones played their first gig on July 12, 1962. You can look it up. I only realized it later.
The Stones are on tour right now. They played Brussels Monday, opening with “Street Fighting Man” and closing with “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” They play Vienna Friday. That was their closer in the 1981 show I watched — it was the one where Keith Richards had to clobber a stage-rusher with his guitar, then did his solo as if nothing had happened.
They – and by “they,” I basically mean Keith Richards and Mick Jagger – are the age of my dad. It is incredible, almost impossible to fathom. The Beatles have been broken up for 40 years, and half of them are dead. The Stones are filling arenas as you’re reading this. They put out a pretty good new song about the pandemic.
They’ll be gone soon enough. Of course, I thought that in 1989, the first time I saw them, figuring there might not be another chance. Since then I’ve seen them twice more. It’s easy to say that they’ve become essentially the world’s greatest Rolling Stones tribute band, and that’s not entirely wrong, but whenever I’ve seen them, it’s a helluva show.
What else, really, is the point?
In fact, what else really is the point of living? We’ll all be gone. We all want to make our mark, and we want to leave a legacy, and we want to love and be loved. To be alive, to really be alive, is to be fully present, because our time will be over soon enough. One thing about “Honky Tonk Women,” particularly that incredible passage between the second and third choruses where the guitars and the horns and the cowbell lift the whole thing off the ground – is that it focuses you, fully immerses you in the experience of that very moment. You can momentarily forget about your eventual death, and all your burdens, and your regrets. Springsteen likes to ask, at moments like that in his shows, “Is there anybody really alive out there?”
Maybe in some way that explains Mick and Keith’s longevity. I do know that, 60 years after they got started, they’re still creating those moments, and that’s pretty much all anybody can ask of life.