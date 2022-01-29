It’s early on Kansas Day as I’m writing this, the sun already up over the Flint Hills, the sky cloudless and blue. Late January, usually cold and bleak, but it’s already 29, headed for a high of 54.
There’s something metaphorical about that. Ad Astra Per Aspera.
Actually, though, it’s the “per” part that I think resonates. Something I love about Kansas is that we don’t shy away from the hard part. We enshrine the hard part, even in our motto. The hard part is really who we are, what we’re all about.
Yes, we want to go “to the stars,” but our state motto isn’t really about reaching them. We’re always headed “to the stars,” which means, of course, that we never actually get there. We go “through difficulties,” which means we live right through them. Life is, in fact, about the difficulties. The key word is “through.”
Dust Bowl? Flood? Tornado? Behind on the mortgage? Your sister’s husband passed away from Covid? That’s life. The basketball team loses at the last second to the bitter rival. The dog gets cancer. The roof leaks. The hospital fills up. The roads are all torn up, all the time.
Difficulties. Hardships. Trouble.
Our state was born into it, marauders from Missouri, unhinged crusaders taking revenge. John Brown, wild-eyed, a tornado in the background. What led right into the Civil War? Bleeding Kansas. “Through difficulty”? We had no choice. That was our origin story. We get through.
The fact that our forebears chose the path of freedom is a crucial part of that story, one that resonates today. We do have to try to live up to that ideal, including in the way we collectively relate to the Native tribes who were here before the origin story I’m talking about. Difficulty? Yeah, they had difficulty. Still do. We all have that story, no matter what tribe we’re from to start with.
We embrace that difficulty. We are, in fact, a little uneasy without it. Come to think of it, isn’t there something wrong with 54 degrees in late January? Where’s the sleet and the north wind?
New York’s state motto is “Excelsior,” which is about some mystical land of paradise. California’s” is “Eureka,” as if life is about stumbling into a gold mine while digging a sewage ditch. Missouri is some mumbo-jumbo about the “welfare of the people” being the supreme law.
Oklahoma? Much more like it: “Labor omnia vincit,” meaning “work conquers all.” That’s in line with our worldview. Woulda been completely consistent if they’d just have stuck with a Cowboys theme, but since they call themselves the Sooner state, they also enshrine rule-breaking. That’s where our paths diverge.
We’re headed to the stars. Yes. We keep our eyes up, we keep hoping. There are better days up ahead. But we also know that, when those better days come, there will be other hardships. And we know that, no matter what, we’ll just keep getting through them.