They held an event for the news media inside NBAF earlier this week, a peek under the $1.25 billion concrete-and-steel tent they’ve been building at Denison and Kimball for the past decade. They’re not yet doing experiments, but it’s functional in many ways, and they’ll be doing the actual work in the next year or so. I took the tour on the theory that it’d be the last time I’ll get in there in my lifetime.
I came away more than impressed, and I came away reflecting about the initial dream.
Let me get this out of the way first, since it was a point of contention early on, and since I put the screws to the guy in charge on this subject before they even did the design: If there was a tornado bearing down on our town, I’d run INTO that place, not away from it
When I say “concrete and steel,” I’m not kidding. It’s a bomb shelter inside a tornado shelter inside a fortress inside a bank safe inside a castle surrounded by a moat. So, hat’s off to Tim Barr, who on Thursday remembered that question I asked him more than a decade ago at a Konza Rotary Club meeting at Meadowlark, just across the street. They did the job, even under budget.
The biggest risk, in my humble opinion, is not going to be what goes on in the building. It’s going to be getting the pathogens into the building from somewhere else. When we nosy reporters asked about that Thursday, the NBAF people ducked, saying they can’t talk about it. Fair enough. Can’t tell inmates how to find the keys to the jail, either. I get it.
They promise generally to be transparent, saying facts help dispel rumors, and I’ll take them at their word. Tip of the cap to the folks who organized the tour – they didn’t have to do it, but the fact that they did is a very good start. I’ll continue to lobby for what we’ve said from the beginning: There needs to be consistent, regular, complete reporting about the pathogens they’re using. The public has a right to know.
A few more random observations from Thursday:
–For a city boy, the guts of the operation are unsettling. We saw the big cattle-pen labs, and we heard how they’ll treat the animals with kindness and humanity along the way – despite the fact that the nature of the gig is to infect them and, ultimately, to kill them. Incidentally, they also then dissolve the carcasses into a sort of brownie-batter-consistency goo, which they then put in barrel-shaped packages and then incinerate those. (“Kill it, kill it, burn it, kill it,” is a mantra.)
Anyway, on reflection it’s not terribly different from a ranch, which raises cattle ultimately to slaughter them. Steaks, rather than slurry. Ranchers get this a lot quicker than us social-science majors.
–Speaking of liberal arts, a couple of nagging questions remain: They call it the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility. If I’m not mistaken, there was initially a hyphen after “Bio,” which makes sense, since both “Bio” and “Agro” modify “Defense.” Without that first hyphen, ummm…I guess “Bio” stands on its own? So it’s the National Bio Facility, in addition to the National Agro-Defense Facility? Makes no sense.
–The interior walls of the “dirty” areas of the building – that is, the areas where pathogens are being studied – are green, while the walls of the “clean” area are brown. What DC goofball decided brown is clean and green is dirty?
–The alphabet-soup factor is nearly impenetrable. People say stuff like APHIS, FADDL, USDA and DHS as if we’re all supposed to know what they mean. I have trouble enough with “NBAF,” which still sounds like something involving a tub.
But this is nit-picky stuff. Generally speaking, this thing is a giant asset to the country, and certainly to our community. And so as I thought about that and looked out the windows, down the hill where they used to graze cattle, back toward campus, I couldn’t help but think of Jon Wefald.