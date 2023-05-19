They held an event for the news media inside NBAF earlier this week, a peek under the $1.25 billion concrete-and-steel tent they’ve been building at Denison and Kimball for the past decade. They’re not yet doing experiments, but it’s functional in many ways, and they’ll be doing the actual work in the next year or so. I took the tour on the theory that it’d be the last time I’ll get in there in my lifetime.

I came away more than impressed, and I came away reflecting about the initial dream.

