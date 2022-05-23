I’m sure you’re as relieved as I am that women will no longer be threatened with jail time if they accidentally wander topless outside the Manhattan city limits.
The Riley County Commission on Monday approved a change to nudity rules to allow women to go topless. That means the rules in the unincorporated areas of the county now line up with the rules in town.
The county got around to changing its rules two and a half years after the city did. The impetus for all this is an appeals court decision that applies in Kansas — a decision that said it would be unconstitutional for the government to ban female toplessness. A woman had sued in Fort Collins, Colorado; that’s how the whole thing started.
The city’s effort to keep up with the legal changes prompted one of my all-time favorite Mercury headlines: “City to stay abreast of nudity law changes.” The follow-up, reporting on the Manhattan City Commission’s action to change the ordinance, ran with the headline “Nipping legal problems in the bud.” Some days, journalism is just a little too much fun.
The debate about all this also prompted then-county commissioner Ron Wells to chest-up with a constituent, whom he called in a Facebook thread an “ignorant nimrod.” He said the fact that women get breast enhancements prove that breasts are in essence sexual organs, and (one would conclude) should be covered.
He later said the Mercury story reporting on all that was wrong, and that he supported the city’s change. Ah, the good ol’ days.
One of the ironies of the city’s shift in late 2019 was that, as the coronavirus pandemic descended, women (and men) could walk around town topless without fear of prosecution, but had to wear a mask in public. Perhaps the county decided to wait until that scenario evaporated before getting around to making the shift.
Perhaps it’s the pandemic, too, somehow, but it’s worth noting that women generally seem to still walk around with tops on. Presumably the same will be true in, say, University Park, as it is in Miller Ranch. There’ll be no onslaught of breasts.
I don’t have a problem with the change. Making that change strikes me as unnecessary but on the other hand it doesn’t cost anything, and there’s no sense inviting a lawsuit if you don’t have to. I can understand the argument for breast equality.
Gotta say, though, it all did make me miss Ron Wells. Nobody said anything at the meeting? Come on. How are we supposed to have any fun at the office?