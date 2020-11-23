It’s too late for Marvin Rodriguez.
I’m not writing to ask him to do anything. He can play out the string.
I’m writing this to the rest of the world with a very simple message: Please, folks, just realize that he doesn’t speak for us. We threw him out.
By “we,” I mean the voters of Riley County, Kansas. In fact, I mean the Republicans in Riley County. Voters in the August party primary ousted Mr. Rodriguez from his seat on the county commission, in favor of Greg McKinley. No disrespect to Mr. McKinley, who is a qualified candidate who will no doubt do a good job in office, but voters here would have replaced Mr. Rodriguez with a pet rock if they had to.
Mr. Rodriguez on Monday compared a statewide mask mandate to totalitarianism in Nazi Germany. He said we’re “getting real close to pre-World War II Germany, where you didn't obey what the Führer wanted, you could be reported by your family, by your neighbor, by your friends because you are not participating like the government said you should.”
This is, of course, completely outrageous and cause for community-wide embarrassment. But it’s par for the course. Mr. Rodriguez in March said that there wouldn’t be a big problem here with the coronavirus because not many Chinese people live here. That goofball comment earned national scorn.
Kansas shoots itself in the foot like this from time to time. The state school board orders the teaching of creationism; a state legislator suggests shooting immigrants from helicopters; Kris Kobach caravans around the country looking for phantom Mexicans trying to vote illegally. The rest of the country looks at us like total rubes.
But we’re not really like that. I promise. We’re reasonable, forward-thinking, pragmatic folks. We worry about the weather, and we get the wheat in, and we complain about taxes. But we’re not nuts. We produced Nancy Kassebaum, and Dwight Eisenhower, and Melissa Etheridge, and Barry Sanders and Jordy Nelson.
We shake our heads and mutter when Commissioner Rodriguez pops off like this. We do the same but grin occasionally when his colleague, Ron Wells, yammers on about various subjects, because he’s mostly entertaining and well-meaning, even when he questions the First Amendment and bashes this newspaper.
Commissioner Wells didn’t join Commissioner Rodriguez’ chorus about the Nazis, exactly, although he did speak skeptically of mask mandates and took shots at the university president and the mayor for sticking their noses in county business. Standard stream-of-consciousness stuff.
Here’s the thing, though: Commissioners Wells and Rodriguez both got the boot in the Republican primary. It’s not like the conservatives agree with this crap. They don’t. This is not a Republican-Democrat thing. This is a reasonable-versus-kooky thing. Kansans are reasonable.
I wish the third commissioner, John Ford, a reasonable guy, had told Mr. Rodriguez to not draw comparisons to a systematically murderous totalitarian regime. That would have helped my case. But Kansans are also not prone to conflict or shouting matches, and silence does not equate to agreement.
Mr. Rodriguez will be out of office soon enough, no longer given a vote on a three-man board and a microphone.
So please, everybody. Cut us a little slack.