K-State has announced its big new plan, what I’ll call 30-by-30. They’re calling it Next-Gen, which is lame, but I presume they’ll win and I’ll have to call it that, too. Not yet.

The guts of it is the goal of an enrollment of 30,000 students by 2030. That’s a bump upward of 11,000 students, or a 55 percent increase. It’d be an enormous accomplishment, and I think we in Manhattan should be completely on board. There’s nothing more important than enrollment growth to our college town. It’s absolutely the right priority.

