A few thoughts about Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles.
The latter two withdrew from major athletics competitions — Wimbledon, in the case of Osaka, and the Olympics, in the case of Ms. Biles. Ms. Osaka was the world’s No. 1 women’s tennis player, and Ms. Biles was considered the greatest gymnast of all time. They both backed out of competition, saying that they needed to do so for the sake of their mental health.
That drew criticism in some circles, and praise in others, including right here in this space. Mr. Djokovic, the best tennis player in the world right now, was rumored to have critiqued both, although that was not actually true. He did say that “pressure is a privilege,” but not in a context that directed it toward either woman or even this issue in particular.
I don’t feel the need to critique what he said. I feel the need to point out the nature of what he did at the Olympics, as a basis for comparison with the two women.
It would be easy to characterize both women as somehow mentally weak, and it would be possible — if you were inclined — to extrapolate from their actions to some sort of conclusion about women. That would be a giant mistake.
Mr. Djokovic’s actions, in fact, are a strong counterargument.
He got beat in the semifinals at the Olympics, then got beat again in the match for third place. That means he ended with no medal, despite the fact that his two main rivals did not even participate in the event. And then he quit on his mixed doubles partner, withdrawing even though they had a chance to earn a medal in that event. He said the reason was a shoulder injury.
Although he did not cite mental health problems, he broke down in his own way: He gave in.
In tennis, the tremendous physical demands are outweighed only by the psychological ones. One player wins, and one player loses, and there’s no middle ground. If you show any psychological weakness, you are essentially surrendering to your opponent.
While he did not quit the singles competition, Mr. Djokovic’s temper tantrums at the Olympics were the equivalent: He essentially rolled over. Only one player has ever shown the ability to blow up and then play better: John McEnroe. And even he found that he reached his absolute best when he remained steady, as he was forced to do against his great rival, Bjorn Borg.
I’m not sure if the differences between Mr. Djokovic’s version of giving up was a template for male behavior, either. The point is just that performing at the peak of any occupation or enterprise is psychologically demanding, and there are a variety of ways that people can respond. The same people, in fact, respond differently at different times — clearly all three people discussed here have performed at the highest levels under extremely demanding psychological circumstances.
None of them did that in recent weeks. That does not make them weak, or unworthy, or even less than they had been. It just means that they did not succeed on the field of play.