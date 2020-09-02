Facebook is changing its terms of service, and some conservatives smell a rat. They see a restriction of their freedom of speech, just in advance of a presidential election.
I’d like to make use of this discussion to go on a rant: You have no right to free speech on Facebook. You never have, and you never will.
What you’re doing when you post pictures or comments on Facebook is providing free labor to Facebook. You are the unpaid worker for Facebook. Facebook gets to use that content any way it wants, and can restrict your comments any way it wants to, as well.
It’s hard to know where to start, but let’s start with this: In America, you have a constitutionally-guaranteed freedom to say what you want. You can stand on a street corner and scream at the top of your lungs that Donald Trump is a narcissist . You can write pamphlets and distribute them to your neighbors that Joe Biden is a socialist kook. You can say pretty much anything without fear that the government could throw you in jail for doing so.
That’s the key. The right to free speech is actually a restriction on the power of the government. The government can’t punish you for what you say. (There are some exceptions, such as “fighting words,” criminal threats and inciting a riot. Those exceptions get pretty interesting, but let’s set those aside for the moment.)
Facebook is not the government. Facebook, like any other private company, is free to restrict what you say on its platform however it wants. Facebook could screen out any comments detrimental to Donald Trump, or could boost pro-Biden content if it wanted.
That does not in any way restrict your freedom of speech.
Sure, it’s censorship, in the sense that somebody would be editing what you say. Facebook does this all the time. So does The Mercury, if you think of it in the broad sense. Editors decide what stories to pursue, and what stories to ignore. That’s editing. In our case, we do it because we have only a certain amount of space in the paper, and we want to select stories that we think our readers will find important and interesting. In Facebook’s case, well, I have no idea what their criteria are, but rest assured that they have them. If you don’t think they’re “editing,” too, you’re fooling yourself.
Free speech? You’ve never had it on Facebook, in that sense.
The other thing about Facebook is that when you use it, you are providing unpaid labor to that billion-dollar company. The content you create is what Facebook uses to make money. It sells ads to businesses who want to reach users, who use Facebook because they want to see the content. Get it? You’re working for Facebook, helping the company make all its money.
The company has the right -- always has, always will -- to take your content and use it how it sees fit. It also has the right to restrict the material you see. I doubt it has any interest in spinning an election, frankly, because doing so wouldn’t be good for business, in the long run.
Facebook enables you to write and share pictures because doing so helps it make money. Period.
Please don’t be under the illusion that the whole transaction is anything other than that.