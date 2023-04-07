It’s been awfully smoky this past week, the result of the annual spring frenzy of pasture-burning across the Flint Hills.
Manhattan’s in a river valley, a low spot in this beautiful region of grass-covered hills. That means the smoke tends to accumulate here and stick around.
It wasn’t always this way. I don’t remember smoky weeks in the spring when I was a kid growing up in Manhattan. It’s gotten substantially heavier over the decades of my adulthood.
That’s because landowners have increasingly adopted the practice of the annual burn, and the days when the wind and weather are ideal to do so are relatively few. So everybody burns at the same time, or close.
I’m not a rural landowner, and so I have no direct knowledge. I just know what I’ve read, what I’ve heard from the experts at K-State and elsewhere, and I assume that burning is beneficial for the land, and thereby for landowners. Helps grass grow back better, thereby helping cattle grow more quickly; helps beat down invasive species like cedars.
And there’s a pretty clear principle, pretty much an American bedrock: If it’s my land, I get to do what I want with it. Burn, don’t burn, whatever: It’s my call.
That’s true, and it’s hard to argue with. On the other hand, landowners would be wise to recognize another bedrock principle: Your rights end where mine begin, and vice versa.
We all breathe the same air. My ownership of this piece of ground does not give me ownership of the air above it. Just like a river: If one cuts through my land, I don’t own that, either. I can’t dump my garbage into the river just because I own the ground around it.
I assume landowners don’t want to pollute the air, either. Thing is, my individual decision to burn does ultimately do that, and when I do it at the same time as many others, I am effectively damming up the entire river with garbage.
What’s the solution? That’s a tough one. This is pretty close to an either/or situation, which makes it difficult to resolve. I burn, you lose. You win, I lose. Zero-sum game. It’s either my right to manage my land or your right to breathe clean air.
I do know that knowledge, understanding and science are generally the best paths forward in these matters. Perhaps they’ll find a way forward where everybody wins. Until then, it’s a difficult balancing act.