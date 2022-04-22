There’s something seriously amiss when one city commissioner tries to kick the mayor out of office.
I’ll tell you exactly what’s amiss: John Matta went off the rails Tuesday night, with support from Wynn Butler and to a lesser extent Mark Hatesohl.
I don’t usually like to blame one side in a political debate, but that’s the issue here. They decided to block Mayor Linda Morse’s appointments to advisory boards, and when it became clear that she could just continue nominating other people she likes, Commissioner Matta suggested that they remove her as mayor.
I could certainly make an attempt at an excuse. Those three are the conservatives on the commission, while Mayor Morse and Commissioner Usha Reddi are the liberals. Gross generalizations, but that’s good enough for now. Since Morse is the mayor – a mostly ceremonial position that rotates annually among the five commissioners based partly on election results – she gets to nominate members of advisory boards. The full commission then has to confirm the nominations. The mayor also has a role in setting the agenda for the commission to consider, which can at times be important.
So the excuse would be: Hey, we’re in the majority, and so we get to do whatever we want. If you were in the majority, you’d do the same thing.
Yeah. Nice try. It’s just not ever been true. Sure, there have been squabbles about board appointments – the liberals object to a developer, or the conservatives object to a social worker or whatever. Fine. But we’ve never ratcheted it up to a suggestion that the mayor be ousted.
Sounds like Congress. This, by the way, is exactly what I was talking about when I strongly objected to the direct insertion of political parties in non-partisan local elections last fall. Now we have everybody getting thrown out and the cops called to a school board meeting, and we have an attempted coup at City Hall. Great model for local government to follow.
Keep in mind, we’re talking about who gets appointed to advisory boards – people who volunteer to advise the City Commission on various subjects. Those people give up their time for free to play a role in local government – a role that usually has serious responsibility but zero actual power.
So, what, are those people now supposed to pass a litmus test? Wear a MAGA hat to the interview and you’re in, but that Obama sticker on your Volvo from 2008 gets you the boot?
There have been ideological, geographical and personality splits on the Manhattan City Commission for decades. It usually swings one way for awhile, then swings the other – but not too much, because we’re a pretty moderate town, and people get the heebie-jeebies at extremism and meanness.
The Matta maneuver at the end of the meeting Tuesday night, suggesting that the mayor be removed, comes off as a bit of both.
There’s no place for it. Commissioners Matta and Butler will have their turn with a three-person majority to appoint like-minded people to, I don’t know, make the Parks and Rec board great again. Until then, how about we try to honor the grand tradition of working together at City Hall, rather than following the practices that led to hordes bashing windows at the Capitol?