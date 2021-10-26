I wrote a column last week about Colin Powell that I’d like to extend upon. That column was a reflection on his death, and his legacy as the person who made the case for the Iraq war, which turned out to be a giant mistake.
Thing is, as I thought about it some more, that’s just being unfair to Colin Powell.
Not only was he a war hero — winning the Purple Heart and the Silver Star in Vietnam — and not only did he persevere through racism and all sorts of disadvantages to rise to some of the highest positions in America, but he also came up with the precise military philosophy that would have kept us out of the soup that we found ourselves in in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
It was the Powell Doctrine. It said, to summarize, that we should go to war only when vital national interests were at stake, and then only with overwhelming and decisive troop strength, a clear objective, and popular support. It called for building international coalitions, and it called for exhausting every possible diplomatic option first.
In the first Gulf War, we did exactly that. Gen. Powell was the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the top military official in the country, and so he played a major role. We went in there to get the Iraqi army out of Kuwait — and we did it in a matter of days. Over, done, in, out. We win, they lose.
We were not trying to remake the Middle East, and we weren’t trying to oust Saddam Hussein, and we weren’t trying to beat back communism, and we weren’t trying to build a democratic society.
Had we followed that doctrine in our later misadventures in Iraq — when we went in looking for weapons of mass destruction and ended up hanging around for years, chasing our tail and bloodying the entire country — we would have never gotten into that mess. When we went into Afghanistan, we were ostensibly going after Al-Qaida. But the mission got bigger and longer and longer and longer, and we ended up scrambling out of there in a manner all too reminiscent of Saigon.
So, before we write Colin Powell off as the guy who blew it on the case for the Iraq war, we ought to consider that the doctrine that he came up with seems wiser than ever.
He made a mistake when he veered from that doctrine, partly because he viewed it as his duty as a loyal soldier.
But the larger contribution, in the fullness of time, will be the creation of that doctrine to begin with.