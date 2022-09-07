Almost everybody can walk away from Tuesday night’s wrongheaded City Commission debate about True Colors with a win. I said “almost.” Back to that later.
–The three commissioners who voted against supporting the community center for gay kids can say (almost with a straight face) they were saving tax money. They can also wink and nod to their red-meat supporters in…
–The Republican Party. The folks in charge here can bait the kook-fringe elements in their party into thinking that liberals are trying to force kids to surgically switch genders. Makes for a good mid-term election mailer, since they’ve run out of juice with “critical race theory.” Shameless, shameful wedge-issue tactics.
–The liberals can point at those tactics and say the conservatives are heartless monsters bent on killing off the queers. That is not, in fact, the case, but saying it will help liberals likewise fire up their base, and/or raise more money, which brings me to…
–True Colors. The organization can probably go raise probably five times as much money this week, if they just clip out the news stories and send them to the right supporters. The facts are on their side.
On the surface, we’re talking about a $10,000 allocation from tax money the city collects on booze. That tax generates about a half-million dollars a year, which is farmed out based on the recommendation of an advisory committee to various social service organizations.
But of course it’s not really about that money. It’s all about symbolism.
Commissioners Wynn Butler, John Matta and Mark Hatesohl voted against the allocation. Their stated rationale was that True Colors had no track record of success. True enough, although that’s also been true of several organizations that have received similar funding over the years.
The local Republican Party, headed by John Ball, sent out an email last week suggesting that True Colors was advocating surgery or drugs so that kids could switch genders.
Organizers, including school board member Jayme Morris-Hardeman, strongly denied that, of course. And, I mean, do they also need to deny that they’re affiliated with a child sex ring run by Hillary Cinton in the basement of a pizza shop in Washington? Do they need to clarify that they will not advocate satanic sacrifices?
I’ve said before in this column that I wish an organization like True Colors didn’t need to exist. America should be a melting pot, or at least a chef salad; I don’t much like dividing people up by race or gender or sexual orientation. But the concept that a place specifically oriented to supporting gay or transgender kids could help them through some difficulties seems fairly common-sensical. Adolescence is tough enough; can you imagine going through it if you’re gay, or think you might be trapped in the wrong gender? Those kids have to try to blend in at least 23 hours of every day.
Pretty much everybody is going to come out of this ugly episode with some form of a win, with one exception: Those kids. They see what’s going on here, and to them it’s got to feel like one more version of shaming. That’s the really sad part of the whole episode.