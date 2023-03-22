They put on another Oscars-inspired shindig earlier this week at the conference center downtown, an event to celebrate do-gooders and the people who give money and time to help them.
It’s a great event, put on by the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, a heartwarmer, something that makes you feel good about the place you live. If you haven’t been, you ought to go at some point. Impressive.
This year’s intro, which celebrated 30 years since the founding of the YES! Fund, made me particularly reflective. That’s partly because it featured my dad, and I had to stand in for him – a humbling experience to be sure.
The YES! Fund stands for “Youth Empowerment for Success,” a clumsy acronym but a reasonably accurate one. Basically it involves raising money from people all across the community, including a small group who pitch in $10,000 or more apiece, and then getting that money matched by a charitable foundation.
It started in 1993, for entirely different purposes – to help people recover from the big flood that summer. It was spearheaded by my dad, Edward Seaton, the publisher of The Mercury. That was so successful that my dad and others, including Bob DeBruyn, decided to try to keep it going. They settled on the purpose of supporting after-school activities for kids, and that’s been the focus ever since.
Another key player was Mike Holen, the dean of education at K-State; that kind of academic horsepower was crucial in helping determine the best ways to use the money.
The tribute on Monday night featured the voice of Dean Holen, and a photo of my dad, and some video of me trying to explain. Both my dad and Dean Holen passed away late last year. Mr. DeBruyn, though, was there; he and his wife Tracey received a major award for their philanthropy. They are, as you probably know, driving the creation of the new “art and light” museum downtown.
The YES! Fund has raised and distributed more than $6 million in those 30 years, really an incredible accomplishment. It’s impossible to know how many lives have been improved because of all that, and it’s impossible to know what disasters may have been prevented. All I can say is that the efforts of that generation made a real difference.
I’m 55 now, no spring chicken. But I felt the shifting of the burden of doing that sort of good from one generation to the next – and maybe the next after that – as I sat there Monday night. The daunting thing is the scale of the task; the gratifying thing is to see it carrying on. There are lots of people helping, financially and otherwise.
That $6 million didn’t raise itself. It grew out of an idea, and a commitment, and group effort. That’s what it takes.
To that generation – all of you – I say thanks. The rest of us will do our best to follow your lead.