The Wamego school district is in a tough spot, and there’s a pretty simple reason: There’s a divided school board micromanaging the operation.
Principal Kale Katt announced his resignation this week, the second principal to leave Wamego High in three years. Superintendent Tim Winter is also stepping down, as is the athletics director, Dennis Charboneau.
All, I’m sure, have their own reasons. I don’t know them, I haven’t spoken to any of them, and I’m sure nobody at the district office is going to say anything. People clam up really quickly on matters related to personnel.
But the bottom line is that the school district is now looking to fill three of its top administrative positions at once. That’s not the sign of things going well.
The tipoff is that the board voted 5-2 recently to renew Katt’s contract for a year.
That’s not normal, and it’s not good. The way a school board is supposed to run is simple: The board hires, reviews and fires the superintendent. Then the superintendent is in charge of hiring, reviewing and firing employees. When the board gets into voting on individual administrators — and when the votes on those administrators are divided — things are going awry.
Look, if I was Tim Winter or Kale Katt, I’d be hunting for another job. Because you have to know that if a vote or two on the board flips to the other side, you’re going to be fired. What kind of job security is that? I’d get the hell outta Dodge. If I was Winter and the board was voting on individual contacts with people who were supposed to be working for me, I’d definitely want to get out. Merely involving itself with nitty-gritty personnel evaluations like that is a board vote of no confidence in the superintendent.
Time to move on down the road.
Look, I think I can understand the impulse. If I’m a board member, I’m doing it because I want the best for my school district. My version for what’s best might be different from an administrator’s, and so I might want that person gone. In a small town like Wamego, how the principal is running the high school is a major civic issue, and so it must be tempting to dig in.
That’s fine, and I defer to the wisdom of the good people of Wamego how to run their school system and their community. But I think this is the appropriate moment to say that this is the consequence of doing it that way.
If the community wants to live with that consequence, that’s fine.
If not, the better way to approach it is to hand over to the superintendent the job of managing the people who work for him. Simple as that.