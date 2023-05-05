Walking into that big stone-and-glass structure at 9th and Poyntz, I still to this day feel my stomach tighten, my pulse quicken.
When I first stepped through its doors in August of 1980, I was terrified, thrilled, electrified. I was 12 years old; my school experience to that point involved kickball at recess at Lee Elementary.
It was hotter than hell that first day, as I recall, and, as would a reasonable person, I wore shorts and a t-shirt. My buddy Ted informed me that NOBODY wore shorts, my GOD, and so I did my best to slink along the walls in the hallways between class. I assumed the entire town was snickering.
Boom. Clothes mattered. Hair mattered. Shoes mattered. Music mattered, as did the type of notebook you carried, what you wrote on the cover of that notebook, and how you carried your books. Denim three-ring binder, maybe one or two books on top. Levis 501s. Converse.
It was suddenly adolescence, hormones raging, voices cracking. The building at that time was Manhattan Middle School; in fact that was the first year it was called by that name. The previous year, it was still Manhattan Junior High, housing 7th, 8th and 9th graders. The middle school configuration meant it was only 7-8.
But that meant some of the 8th grade girls were dating 10th graders who they’d met the year before. Which meant I – fresh off kickball – got on the bus to ride home after school that first day, watching as those girls got into the back of their guy’s Camaro, burning rubber on 9th, whipping a right on Poyntz, blasting “More Than A Feeling.” They may not have gotten whiplash; I certainly did.
My first-hour class was Construction, with Mr. Rayford. I am among the least mechanically-inclined people I know, so why I decided to take that elective is beyond me. There was an 8th-grader who has since gone on to run his own construction company; he entertained himself that semester by pretending to punch me. I was in no position to punch back. Long haul. Somehow, by the grace of God and my buddy Ted – who was several social rungs above me – I managed to get in with the popular kids, even getting invited to the dance in Brian Center’s basement. That was some sort of threshold.
BC, Ted and I have been in each other’s weddings, and at our parents’ funerals. That first day at middle school was the first time we were in the same place. We didn’t know what the stakes were, but everybody knew they were big. Giant. All-encompassing.
The conquering of the fear – or at least surviving it – was its own unique thrill. Had it gone the other way, the psychological burdens would still be with me, and I would probably hate that building with all my heart. But I don’t. I don’t exactly love it, either. I just know I can feel the voltage coursing through me; still feels like it comes from the air inside.
Later in life, I went in there when my own kids were freshmen, since it morphed into the “9th Grade Center.” Felt – and looked, and smelled, and sounded – exactly the same. Still does.
School configurations shift, and locations change. Somewhere, some kid about 12 or 14 will go through this stuff in three more months. But for the first time in more than a century, it won’t happen at 9th and Poyntz.