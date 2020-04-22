Let’s start with this: The Chinese did not invent the coronavirus in a lab and deliberately spread it around the world. And no, Bill O’Reilly did not write an essay promoting that theory.
On a related matter, Bill Gates does not stand to profit from the sale of vaccines to treat the virus. That’s also wrong. And, since you mention it, Dr. Fauci isn’t an investor in another vaccine company. False.
By now it is probably evident that I have spent some time recently burrowing down social-media rabbit holes. People keep writing, sharing and re-posting coronavirus conspiracy theories that, when you take a few minutes to examine them, turn out to be utter nonsense. Or worse.
Why these have all surfaced right now is a function of the moment we’re in. It appears that the peak of the current wave of the coronavirus is passing, and it looks like hospitals in most of the country have had more than enough capacity to handle it. That certainly seems true here.
This is good. It means that social-distancing policies and stay-at-home orders have worked. Public health officials said at the outset that the best-case scenario would mean people would end up saying: “Why the hell did we have to go through all that? What was the big deal?”
So now we have people saying exactly that. And it has become politicized, with President Trump trying to position himself on the side of loosening restrictions. I guess. Depending on the day, and the hour.
Anyway, the debate at the moment is framed as: Public health vs. economic prosperity. Or maybe: Regulation vs. freedom. Or: Science vs. politics. The framing, of course, depends on your perspective, and the framing is everything.
We’ll be engaged in that debate for awhile, but let’s not do it right here..
The point is that a debate exists. A couple weeks ago, there was no debate. There was widespread agreement that we were all in this together, and we needed to protect one another. That is far less prominent now.
And so, over the weekend, I came across people circulating an essay, supposedly written by O’Reilly, that China had invented the virus in a lab and used it to bring down the American economy. (Wrong. And O’Reilly didn’t write it.) I came across a video -- “watch it before YouTube bans it again!!!” -- wherein a doctor reveals the “truth” that Covid was invented by a pharmaceutical company in 2006. (False.) I came across the theory that Bill Gates owns the patent on a vaccine; I came across a contradictory theory that Gates is using all this as a way to push vaccination across the globe, in some sort of bizarre plot to kill or hurt people with vaccines that are actually harmful. (Which one is true? Both can’t be. But both can certainly be false. And they are.) I came across the theory that Dr. Fauci -- the leading authority in the country on the pandemic -- had invested in a vaccine company and that’s why he was knocking down Mr. Trump’s unsubstantiated claim that another drug might help against the coronavirus. (False. An adherence to scientific facts is what is driving Fauci, who has no such investment.)
And so on. There was an osteopath pushing the Chinese lab theory, all directed toward getting you to fork over $450 for “the full story.” There’s the notion sprinkled throughout all these theories that the “mainstream media” is in cahoots with the conspirators, or is just interested in fearmongering. And THAT’s why the truth isn’t really coming out. Blah blah blah.
As I said, the moment is ripe for this sort of thing. And there’s another force at work: Vladimir Putin. For several years, the Russians have used social media to exploit divisions in American politics and to create confusion.
The U.S. State Department recently accused Russia of using thousands of social media accounts to spread coronavirus misinformation — including a conspiracy theory that the United States engineered the deadly pandemic.
An investigation by The New York Times found that Mr. Putin’s agents “have repeatedly planted and spread the idea that viral epidemics — including flu outbreaks, Ebola and now the coronavirus — were sown by American scientists. The disinformers have also sought to undermine faith in the safety of vaccines...”
It’s all about creating divisions, sowing discord, and undermining faith in authorities. That serves to benefit Russia by weakening America.
I’d say it’s working.
Have any doubt? Just take a spin around Facebook. Say hi to Vlad for me. You'll find him down just about all the rabbit holes.