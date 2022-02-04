I was trying to put together some barstools the other day, struggling in some ridiculous way with an Allen wrench and some bolts that wouldn’t tighten.
Only once I’d nearly broken the things did I realize that I just needed to swivel the chair about 45 degrees to be able to really tighten the damn bolts.
Angie, in the way only she really can, looked at me blankly for slightly longer than was comfortable. “And you went to Harvard,” she said, shaking her head.
Yes, I actually did. It was a long time ago, and I probably didn’t deserve to get in. But I did. It’s a blessing and a curse, in all the entirely predictable ways that none of you really care about. The newspaper guy passive-aggressively bragging about his Ivy League education..big whoop. I get it.
My point here, though, is to try to support a notion that takes awhile to get your head around: There really are many forms of intelligence. There’s one in particular that I think is more important than the others.
There’s the kind that gets you through Harvard, the intelligence of digesting academic concepts transmitted to your brain through books and lectures, and then connecting those ideas to others.
There’s the kind that allows you to put a chair together, or take apart an engine. That form of intelligence I simply do not have, and so those tasks intimidate me. If that’s the intelligence that’s called for, my instinct is to hold up my hand and call for help, or just run.
If it’s spatial awareness, I’m similarly terrible. I can’t find my way out of parking lots – another trait that makes Angie mutter and curse and stare out the window. “Harvard,” she likes to say. Sometimes I pretend to get lost just to get that rise out of her.
Then there’s the intelligence of Michael Jordan or Patrick Mahomes – the body awareness, the ability to see where other people are going, the ability to solve the intellectual puzzle of getting the ball into the hoop or the end zone with a bunch of moving pieces. I have a tiny bit of that. Not much.
There’s the intelligence of songwriting, the ability to translate an idea into rhythm and melody, and layering instruments on top to achieve some sort of artistic liftoff. Me? Less than zero. I can learn a song, strum three chords on a guitar, but that’s my upper limit.
There’s the intelligence of mathematicians and computer programmers, solving long strings of equations with hard logic. Not me, either.
And then there’s emotional intelligence, the ability to sense what someone else is feeling. And, in the advanced version, the ability to say something to another person in a way that they perceive it in exactly the best way. My ability there is pretty low; my wife’s is off the charts. Me: Too much talking, not enough listening.
I’m working on it. Well, maybe I am. The daily exercise of writing is, of course, entirely egotistical, premised on the notion that other people are interested in what I have to say. So maybe I’m actually getting worse.
Thing is, that’s the one I have come to think is the most important. Sure, I wish I could sidearm it to Kelce on the seam route, just like I wish I had written the code to create Google. Then I could pay people to put the chairs together, or even to park the car.
But I think the key to our future as human beings, and the key to individual happiness, is empathy. Listening. Being able to really understand, and anticipate.
That doesn’t get a person into Harvard, or to get through it. But the older I get, the more I think it’s the most important form of intelligence there is.