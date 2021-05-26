I’ve pretty much quit wearing a mask.
I keep one with me most of the time, since they’re still required in certain places. But I’ve noticed that even in those places, most people aren’t wearing them anyway.
It’s liberating. While I got accustomed to wearing one, I never enjoyed it, and taking it off feels like walking out of jail. Well, I guess it feels like that. I’ve never been put in jail, not yet anyway.
I’m doing this because mask rules have gone away, and because the CDC says that vaccinated people don’t need to wear them at all. I’m fully vaxxed, as is my dad, my wife, my in-laws and all my kids. Nearly everyone I know has gotten the shots.
If you’re not vaccinated, I think you’re making a big mistake. You are supposed to continue wearing a mask in public. I hope you do, since that will protect you and protect others. By slowing transmission, you’ll give virus less chance to mutate, and to kill others.
I’m also not throwing out our mask supply. Because we as a society seem unlikely to achieve herd immunity, I assume that the virus will continue to circulate, and will therefore mutate, and so we will have more outbreaks and possibly another wave next winter. I certainly don’t want that to happen, but if it becomes important to do so, I’ll put that mask back on. No question.
As an aside, I have to note one thing: I’ve got a mild case of some sort of crud, or else I’ve got a little allergy flare-up. I’m not sure yet, but I’m a little congested and not feeling tip-top. Is that because I’ve gone in some crowds -- grad parties, end-of-season team banquets, HyVee and Dillons -- without a mask, and inadvertently picked up a bug of some sort? I don’t know. Maybe. I have to say that I stayed completely free of that sort of thing during the entire pandemic. Maybe I ought to wear one voluntarily in indoor crowds for the rest of my life. It’d probably be smart.
But right now, the weather is warmer, and I’ve done my civic duty, and I’m willing to put up with some sniffles for a few days if that’s the cost. I’d just rather not hassle with the mask anymore, and my choice is not going to affect anyone else negatively.
I have no problem whatsoever if you make a different choice. I’m accustomed to seeing people with masks, and I’m comfortable with that choice, and in fact I basically appreciate it. I have no idea if you’re unvaccinated, or immunocompromised, or if you just feel safer that way, or if you still consider it wise or your civic duty. That’s fine.
But me? I’m vaccinated, and I’m trusting the CDC in telling me there’s no need for the mask. So off it goes.