There’s a disturbing truth that ought to be self-evident after last week’s discussion of safety at Manhattan public schools. And maybe a little reassurance, too.
The disturbing reality is this: If somebody really wants to harm young people at our schools, there’s a decent chance he or she will be able to do it. That’s neither an indictment of the system, nor is it an excuse for the system to throw up its hands. But it’s a difficult concept that we ought to get our heads around as a community, and for that matter as a nation.
The school board held a meeting on short notice last week to go over the school district’s policies and procedures, in light of a couple of recent incidents. One involved somebody walking uninvited into Anthony Middle School at drop-off time in the morning, and then showing up a little later at Amanda Arnold Elementary, where he was arrested for trespassing. In the middle he made a brief appearance at a private preschool.
Here’s what’s reassuring: Nobody got hurt. If the person had bad intentions, the system managed to stop him from acting on them.
What’s disturbing is that he actually got into the building, in both cases. Short of turning public schools into prisons, that’s impossible to completely eliminate. And, to be clear, I don’t think anybody wants to have to pass through a TSA screening to get into a public school.
One of the reasons school shootings keep happening is exactly that disturbing reality: People are going to be able to get into schools.
In this case, the system was able to respond appropriately, and the person was booted out of one school and arrested at the other.
In the second case, some kid put some threatening graffiti on a bathroom stall at the high school. The 21st-Century rendition of that time-honored-tradition then involved somebody Snapchatting a picture of it, which of course sparked a panic. School officials locked the place down once they became aware of it, and then let kids out in a staggered release to keep things in order. Seems entirely reasonable.
One problem that the system needs to address is that communication to parents in these incidents can get gummed up since e-mail can get throttled. Seems worth addressing, although parents should also keep in mind that the system’s first priority is to take care of whatever the problem is, not to send notifications to parents.
What did the school board do by discussing all this? Well, not much, but that’s because the policies and procedures make pretty good sense already, and because the system responded in a reasonably effective and intelligent way.
The discussion also served as a reminder, as I said, that nothing is foolproof, and we’d better get our heads around that uncomfortable reality.