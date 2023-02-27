There’s a disturbing truth that ought to be self-evident after last week’s discussion of safety at Manhattan public schools. And maybe a little reassurance, too.

The disturbing reality is this: If somebody really wants to harm young people at our schools, there’s a decent chance he or she will be able to do it. That’s neither an indictment of the system, nor is it an excuse for the system to throw up its hands. But it’s a difficult concept that we ought to get our heads around as a community, and for that matter as a nation.

