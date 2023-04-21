Angie and I recently became grandparents, and, for rather complicated reasons, have needed to take care of the little baby girl for a few days. Even overnight once.
This comes in the context of lightning-fast changes in technology, and lifestyles, and business -- changes that keep forcing me to re-imagine the world. Computers writing newspaper columns, driverless cars. I wrote about that in Thursday's column.
What strikes me about parenting, about taking care of an infant in particular, is that nothing has changed. Nothing at all.
Yes, there are new and better diaper-genies, and baby carriers, and even baby bottles. There are video monitors.
But the essence of it is the same: You’ve got to hold that little person, and talk to her, and feed her, and burp her, and change her. When she cries, she’s either hungry, tired, or wet. Just gotta use deductive logic, or else the instinct of a mom. I can pull my weight, but Angie’s way better at this than me.
You can’t rush anything; you also can’t outsource. ChatGPT is not going to swaddle her.
Artificial intelligence is going to take over increasingly large chunks of our lives – driving our cars, programming our computer, and so forth. Tap a few things on that gizmo in your pocket and the groceries show up on the porch.
And, sure, I suppose a robot could change a diaper someday. But that baby needs a person. Needs human touch. Needs your voice and your smile and your eyes. Needs skin-to-skin contact with mom and dad.
She needs love. That’s what she needs more than anything.
I know full well that I’m Grandpa Ned, not dad, and so there are parts of this gig that are not my job. It’s a whole lot less stressful this time, if I remember right.
It’s also far more exhausting. That’s why not many 55-year-olds are having babies. Not built for it anymore. That night we had the little cuss overnight, I slept a total of 7 minutes and 30 seconds. Took a week to recover.
But it all feels very, very familiar, the same as it was in 1995, ‘97, ‘99, and ‘01. Yeah, I’ve got a few miles on me now. And I imagine it’s pretty much the same as it was in 1967, or for that matter 1855. I figure, technological leaps notwithstanding, it’ll be similar in another century.
Pretty sure by then I’ll be done. Pretty sure by then this baby’s baby will be Grandpa Ned. Maybe, if we’re all lucky, I’ll pitch in a little, and there’ll be a thread of love, unbroken.