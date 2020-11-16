What exactly happened in Triangle Park and on Poyntz Avenue on a Sunday afternoon a week ago?
It’s becoming clearer, but the truth is not entirely knowable. Not in that episode, not really ever. But here’s the important part: That doesn’t mean we should give up trying to find it, or throw up our hands and say truth is whatever anyone says it is. That’s not just lazy; that’s a disastrous path.
I’m getting ahead of myself.
First, the background: On Sunday, Nov. 8, two distinct groups demonstrated in public. One gathered at Triangle Park -- the little dot of green where Bluemont, Anderson and North Manhattan meet, on the west edge of Aggieville. They were there to celebrate the fact that Joe Biden had just been declared the winner of the presidential election held a week before that.
The other group held a parade of sorts to show support for Donald Trump, the current president who was claiming at that time (and continues to claim) that the election was stolen from him.
The parade drove past Triangle Park at one point, and there was some unpleasantness in the interaction. The Bidens claim that some of the Trumps flipped them off, pointed “finger guns” at them, and directed the N word at them. Among the pro-Biden crowd were a couple of Black people involved in the Black Lives Matter organization.
The Trumps, meanwhile, say that they don’t condone such behavior, and that if anyone did those things, they were not part of their group. They also say the Bidens were yelling at them, coming out into the street to confront them, calling them racists and losers and using the F word.
So which is it?
Both. And neither.
What I mean by that is I believe the accounts being told by people on both sides when they describe what they did and what they saw and heard. When they generalize about the other side, or when they speculate about motives, that’s when I get leery.
So what do we know? Clearly, some people who drove by the Biden rally flipped the bird at somebody. There are photos. There are also photos of a person who appears to be making a “finger gun,” although that person says she was just dancing in the car with her daughter to music and that her hand was caught in a photo in that position. That’s conceivable.
Also, just to be clear, the photos of bird-flipping from cars directed at the Biden rally are not necessarily coming from the Trump parade. All we know for sure is that somebody was flipping off somebody else.
Somebody hurled the N word at a couple of the Biden rally participants. I have no doubt that those participants were telling the truth when they told a Mercury reporter about that. I also have no doubt that the Trumps did not condone it; we held an extended interview with the organizers and published their accounts, too. They also said they didn’t condone a Confederate flag that somebody flew at the back of their rally, and said they would address that going forward.
But the existence of a flag and the use by somebody of a racist term does not mean the Trumps are racists. If somebody in the Biden rally F-bombed the Trumpies and came out into the street to taunt them -- as the Trumps say they did -- that does not mean the Bidens are lawless hooligans, either.
Brief detour: On Poyntz Avenue on the same day, essentially under the same conditions, Josh Brewer of Manhattan walked out in front of a shorter parade of Trump supporters and kneeled, putting his fist in the air. He said he did it as a form of protest because of the display on some of the cars of symbols related to the far-right conspiracy group called QAnon. The driver of the lead vehicle says she got out to ask him to move, and when he did not, the group drove around him. They say he punched all of their vehicles. He said he touched a couple of them as they drove very close to him. Nobody filed a police report or claimed damage. So, when you get right down to it, the difference in accounts is really about the verb “punch” vs. “touch.”
We published an account by Mr. Brewer, as well as by the Trumps, of that interaction, too.
As I said, I believe people are telling the truth about the events of which they have first-hand knowledge. So what emerges is a picture of, shall we say, an unpleasant, confrontational interaction between two groups at a highly-charged moment in American politics. It is a sign of the times we live in.
It’s also an example of a larger problem in the sense that some people appear to choose their truth based on their political beliefs. The reaction on social media to our stories tends to break down by political affiliation -- liberals completely believe the Bidens’ version and say that the Trumps must be lying because Trump himself lies, and his supporters are racists. The Trumps say the Bidens are out of control, lying and, in fact, spinning all this in a coordinated public-relations campaign. Both sides have taken shots at The Mercury as somehow in cahoots with the other side, or at least naively allowing ourselves to be used.
That’s where this gets dangerous and abhorrent, in my view. People like me -- journalists, scientists, scholars -- start out with questions and gather facts, rather than starting out with answers and assembling bits of information to support that point of view. It’s the difference between a jury and the defense lawyer. The defense lawyer is all about proving innocence. The jury is supposed to allow the facts to lead them.
We can’t just give up and say you get to choose which version of events you believe, depending on whether you think the Trumps are racists or the Bidens are socialists.
There’s truth about the Triangle Park matter from both sides. From all sides.
Reality is complicated, and never entirely knowable. Go watch “Crash,” the 2004 movie than won an Oscar about this question. There are many dimensions to truth. It’s hard work to get at it.
But we have to do that work. As journalists, we do it every single day. As citizens, we all need to do it, in order to deal with the reality of the world we live in. Otherwise, we’re all completely lost.