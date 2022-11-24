We’ve all learned, over the past two-plus years, that viruses can seriously alter our public lives.
Fortunately, we’ve largely gotten our arms around Covid, with the rapid development of vaccines, widespread vaccination and other public-health measures that we’ve adopted, more or less willingly. Some of you more than others. Let’s not get into that right here.
Here’s the thing: Although the pandemic is waning, we ought to continue to use what we’ve learned. Not by government fiat, but on our own, as a matter of protecting ourselves, our healthcare system, and, ultimately, one another.
Covid is still circulating, with new variants that will evade vaccination. Meanwhile, healthcare officials say it’s shaping up as a bad flu season, and a respiratory virus called RSV is also expected to peak this winter. That latter one is particularly dangerous for young children. As a personal aside, I might note that it nearly killed my daughter when she was an infant.
This is the “tripledemic,” as it’s being called. It’s not a joke, or a scam – hospitals, including Manhattan’s Ascension Via Christi, are already seeing an uptick in respiratory virus cases.
But just because it has a scary name is no reason to panic, though. All we really need to do is what we’ve learned during the pandemic.
You know this, right? You and your loved ones should get a flu vaccine. You should get the Covid boosters, as appropriate. If you come down with something, you should stay home, and stay away from other people. If you’re going to be in a closed-in space with a crowd, it’s not going to hurt anything to wear a mask. Certainly, if you or a family member has compromised immune systems due to age or illness, then you need to be more serious about those measures.
Also, wash your hands. This is not rocket science.
If we do these things, then the hospital will not get jammed up with people, and we’ll make it through this season relatively unscathed. If we don’t, then we’re at the mercy of the viruses, and we won’t have learned a darn thing from nearly three years of restrictions and fighting with each other.
Restricting ourselves is not particularly fun. But one other thing we’ve learned is that we do ultimately depend on each other. How I conduct myself affects you, and vice-versa. So I’m going to try to use what I’ve learned, and I certainly hope you do the same.