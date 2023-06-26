There are two possible responses to the implosion of the sub that was hauling rich people to the remains of the Titanic on the ocean floor. One is to write it off as a terrible accident, the unfortunate consequence of humanity’s desire to explore, and to push boundaries. The other is to demand that something be done to prevent that sort of tragedy from ever happening again.
The tension is that one could seem cavalier and reckless, while the other could throttle scientific discovery.
Seems to me wise to err on the side of reckless.
I’m not actually endorsing recklessness. The tragedy clearly could have been avoided. There were plenty of warnings from experts that the design of the Titan submersible was questionable, and that the materials from which it was made were not ideal. At least three of the people who went aboard did so trusting that the other two – and the team of experts behind them at the private company that owned the sub – would conduct the expedition safely. One of those experts had been to Titanic dozens of times on other subs.
There’s been an explosion of interest in deep ocean dives in recent years, and that’s a good thing. Exploration of the ocean can yield scientific discoveries the value of which we can’t fathom. The fact that private companies were driving technological improvements to enable that is a sign that the financial incentives were strong enough to encourage that. This, as I said, is good.
There’s a similar phenomenon occurring in space exploration, too. Also good..
Any calls for tighter regulation run the risk of slowing the pace of scientific discovery. Let’s also not forget that the government itself is not entirely perfect – witness the Challenger space shuttle disaster, and the near-disaster with Apollo 13.
Private companies have plenty of incentive to not kill their customers.
Having said all that, there’s also obviously a problem, and we’d be dumb as a society to not examine it carefully. We need to make sure that the incentives all point toward safety, and that there’s sufficient scientific review to keep customers as safe as possible. Airplanes and cars are not an entirely inappropriate comparison, although I’m sure manufacturers and dealers can gripe until they’re blue in the face about bureaucratic overreach. The sinking of the Titanic eventually led to considerably better oceanliners.
We’re pretty good about understanding the risks of cars and airplanes and boats that traverse the water surface. We know comparatively nothing about the dangers ot traveling miles below the ocean’s surface, where the pressures are mind-bogglingly high.
My whole point is that, while it’s important to assure the safety standards are right, this is not the moment to halt exploration.