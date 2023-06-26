There are two possible responses to the implosion of the sub that was hauling rich people to the remains of the Titanic on the ocean floor. One is to write it off as a terrible accident, the unfortunate consequence of humanity’s desire to explore, and to push boundaries. The other is to demand that something be done to prevent that sort of tragedy from ever happening again.

The tension is that one could seem cavalier and reckless, while the other could throttle scientific discovery.

