We traveled to Grand Lake in Oklahoma last weekend to hang around with some Manhattan cronies who have a boat down there. Great time, lotsa laughs.
What was not so funny was the town we traveled through on the way there. Picher, Oklahoma, is close enough to Kansas that, with a good arm, you could throw a baseball from there into our home state.
It might be the most disturbing place I’ve ever seen, the sort of thing that haunts you. It has the look of a third-world country. It has been called the worst Superfund site in America – the water and the very Earth so poisoned that it had to be abandoned. Throw in abominable treatment of American Indians, and some unsolved murders, and, well…that’s what’s happening right over the line from our state.
Start with this: The federal government in the 19th Century removed the Quapaw Indian tribe from its home, occupying half of Arkansas, and crammed them into a tiny strip of land that includes Picher. Then came the discovery of lead and zinc in the ground there, which meant the government stole the land back from the Indians so as to be able to exploit those resources.
They mined the bejeezus out of that ground, supplying more than half the lead and zinc used in World War II, some $20 billion worth. They dug out the earth, all the way up to the tree roots. They left enormous piles of bits of rock and sand – stuff called “chat” – that contain enough lead and zinc to continue to poison people. Quite a bit of that has been hauled off to make pavement for roads, but the water and dirt are still contaminated. Generations of kids, meanwhile, were affected by lead poisoning.
The mines are also full of contaminated water, stuff that leaches out and makes its way south, where it will eventually end up in Grand Lake. Finally, after hundreds of millions of dollars and various attempts to clean up the water and the ground, the government bought out the residents, and it’s now a ghost town. Dilapidated buildings and those otherworldly giant chat piles are all that remain.
Indirectly related are a variety of unsolved murders, cases where the killers probably threw the bodies in those mine shafts, where they’ll never be found.
How to fix all this? I’m not sure science has an answer. Well, that’s probably not true. There’s an answer somewhere – if we can explore the bottom of the ocean and the rest of the solar system, I presume we can remove pollution from an abandoned corner of a Midwestern state. The question is whether we have the political will to come up with the money and sustained attention to implement that solution.