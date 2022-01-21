I’d like to echo something that the new school board president, Curt Herrman, said recently: It’s time to get back to the things that unite us, rather than focusing on the things that divide us.
Easy to say. But also easy to find. Look no further than a couple of recent local news items. They’re the boring stuff, the stories you probably skim or skip. Basically, they’re nuts and bolts local government, rather than offshoots of national political debates.
This past week, for instance, The Mercury reported that work is about to begin raising the height of the flood-control levee that wraps around the south and east portion of the city. That earthen structure has protected our town from the flooding of the Big Blue and Kansas rivers for more than a half-century. But it didn’t work as well as the engineers say it should have worked during the flood of 1993, and so now – nearly 30 years later – they’re addressing that problem.
Everybody can agree that this is good, right? We’re sitting in a river valley, and we all know that someday it will rain like hell again, and protecting a major swath of our town from being engulfed by those rivers is a solid project.
Those are the types of things I’m talking about. They’re the things that engineers and scientists deal with.
Another one? Well, there’s a sewer treatment facility for the rural area west of Tuttle Creek Lake that needs to be improved. The county is working on it. The county is also working on creating a board to help improve economic development in rural areas. We can all agree on that. Maybe we disagree a little about how important that ought to be, relative to other needs. But nobody is going to say that it’s just a bad idea.
There are many of these things. Wildcat Creek flooding: We’re addressing bits and pieces of it, and that’s good. Lots of little steps can mean real progress. But we need to keep identifying those steps, because we all know there will be another four-inch rain, probably this spring.
We’re going to get federal money to fix the airport runway. That’s very good. We’re going to have to hire a new person to run the police department. There are many more things like this: The city is trying to solve a longstanding parking shortage in Aggieville. They might try to fix up the alleys down there, maybe contract out trash service so there aren’t trash trucks rumbling through there all the time. They helped liven up downtown with those dining platforms. There’s an intriguing museum proposal in the works. These things are making our town better.
In schools, we need to do the things that help kids learn, including the things that the school superintendent mentioned recently – nursing, counseling, social work. That’s bordering on the political, but the truth is that if you want better test scores, you’re going to have to deal with the health and social factors that impact kids’ ability to prepare for those tests. That’s the world we inhabit, like it or not. That’s what an engineer or scientist would say. That’s part of solving problems.
We also need to learn to get along better with one another in our civic discourse. I already tipped my cap this past in this space to the program intended to teach high school kids how to do that.
But the best way to do that is to serve as an example, and the best shot at acting that way is if we focus on good old-fashioned progress.