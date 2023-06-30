The biggest tour on Earth at the moment is Taylor Swift’s. She’ll be in Kansas City in a week, almost exactly 15 years after she played Manhattan.

T Swizzle was just Taylor Swift at that time, an 18-year-old country star, and while she was big enough to be a substantial performer at the Country Stampede, she was not the headliner, even for a night. She was a warm-up act for Rascal Flatts. If you saw her then, that very fact makes for a good story.

