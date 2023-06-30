The biggest tour on Earth at the moment is Taylor Swift’s. She’ll be in Kansas City in a week, almost exactly 15 years after she played Manhattan.
T Swizzle was just Taylor Swift at that time, an 18-year-old country star, and while she was big enough to be a substantial performer at the Country Stampede, she was not the headliner, even for a night. She was a warm-up act for Rascal Flatts. If you saw her then, that very fact makes for a good story.
I didn’t, by the way. Gotta confess, I never once went to a show at Stampede. Not my scene. I drove over the dam several times just to gawk at the thing, but, well, that whole era happened to coincide with raising little kids, and traveling baseball and tennis tournaments, and I kept reading those stories in the paper about mud and sunburn and people getting hauled off by the ambulance, and…meh. Pass.
Life is full of choices. Now I wish I’d seen some of those acts before they got huge. I mean, I’m not a big country fan, but I gather that Kenny Chesney puts on a great show, and I sure do like Chris Stapleton, and…well, Taylor Swift is now the biggest thing on the planet. They won’t even let you hang out in the parking lot without a ticket.
Couldn’t have known that then, of course. She was a teenager, just beginning to cross over from country to mainstream pop. For all I knew — and for all most anybody could have known — she was a phenomenon for screaming 12-year-old girls. Lots of love ditties, Romeo and Juliet, girls in the bleachers.
I’ve grown to appreciate her writing. “All Too Well” is a spectacular break-up song, the detail heart-wrenching, the verses never quite repeating, toying with internal rhyming, finding new ways to say things people have probably always felt. “Tis the Damn Season” is also a perfect encapsulation of that odd week between Christmas and New Years, back in your hometown at a certain age. Things we all probably think of but never quite encapsulate.
For me, she’s in a league of songwriters with Springsteen. Jason Isbell is up there, too. “Tunnel of Love” is still the best contemplation of love and relationships and marriage and identity that I’ve come across, and Springsteen’s music has resonated powerfully in different ways at different moments in my life. But I’m a 55-year-old man. Taylor Swift is 33, and has yet to be married or have kids. She has a lot more to say.
Again, couldn’t have known it back then.
My 28-year-old son just went to see her in Pittsburgh; he couldn’t believe it when I told him she played his hometown in 2008. He was 13 then, but not particularly interested in country or really even music; he probably had a Yu-Gi-Oh tournament that weekend. Nerd like his dad.
So…what? I have nothing particularly profound, other than that it’s a good philosophy to keep your mind open. Try the new restaurant. Watch a live band. Go see a high school game, or judge a forensics tournament. Check out the high school musical. You might see Bridget Everett, or Jordy Nelson, or Paul Rudd. That scruffy kid with the guitar might be Elvis, or she might fill Arrowhead someday.