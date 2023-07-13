We got into a fight with the Manhattan City Commission this week. We won the fight. On your behalf.
The issue is the size of the property tax increase you’re likely to be faced with from the city. Incidentally, the same thing is likely to be true of the county and the school district, too. I’m not trying to pick on the city. I’m trying ultimately to convey why independent journalism is important.
Stick with me. This is going to involve math.
Your property tax bill is determined by the value the county appraiser assigns to your home, multiplied (in a roundabout way) by the tax rates set by the elected officials on the City Commission, the County Commission and the school board.
When property values shoot up, as they have in recent years, then your bill is going to go up, unless the government proportionally reduces the tax rate. In Riley County, the average increase in the appraised value of an existing single family home went up 13.1 percent from last year, according to the appraiser’s office. We reported that figure in March.
The City Commission has been reviewing the proposed city budget, which at the moment relies on a tax rate that is slightly lower than last year’s. Trouble is, when you do the math, the increase in the tax bill for the owner of a typical home is 9.45 percent.
We reported that in advance of the commission’s meeting, and commissioners beat up our reporter from the dais. We reported it after the meeting, even though we got a call from a commissioner arguing that we had it all screwed up, and after I received an email from a commissioner asking me to send a different reporter because the one we’d sent had whiffed.
This is because the city government bureaucracy was telling commissioners that the total amount of property tax revenue the city would receive under this budget proposal was up by 6 percent. Commissioners went on and on about how we had it wrong, that the relevant number was 6 percent, not 9.45.
This is the thing, though. Our job at the newspaper is to report what the government is doing from the point of view of our subscribers. For you, dear reader, the bill is liable to go up 9.45 percent. For the city government, the revenue is up by 6 percent. (The difference lies in, for instance, the value of commercial properties.)
If we didn’t exist – if subscribers weren’t supporting our independent professional journalism – then the only source of information you would have would be the politicians and the bureaucrats telling you that they were lowering your tax rate, and that city revenue from tax is up by 6 percent. Nobody would be doing the math to figure out that you were going to get stuck with a bigger bill.
In the end, to his great credit, Commissioner Mark Hatesohl wrote me to say that we’d gotten it right, and that he was sorry. Takes some guts to do that, and I appreciate it.
But my point stands. Without us doing that work, nobody else would.