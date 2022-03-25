There’s something fundamentally wrong with the way the Manhattan school board is messing around with the superintendent’s job.
It’s the board’s one real administrative job. Earlier this week, board members set the stage to hand the job to Eric Reid, the current No.-2 guy at the district.
Nothing I say here is intended to cast doubt on Mr. Reid, who appears to be a very capable administrator. It would be fair to say that he has run the day-to-day operations of the school district now for years.
But it’s highly unusual — extremely unusual — for a public school system to basically designate somebody as the superintendent-in-waiting. Which, as a practical matter, is what they’re doing.
The board voted Wednesday to write a “succession plan” designating Mr. Reid as the superintendent in the event of the actual superintendent’s departure for one reason or another. (The current superintendent, Marvin Wade, has said in public on the record that he has no plans to retire.) Board members also voted to remove the requirement that a superintendent have a Ph.D. Mr. Reid does not have one.
Again, as a practical matter, what this looks like is that Mr. Reid went out shopping for jobs and board members got themselves into a froth thinking that they have to turn handstands to keep him.
He was a finalist for a superintendent’s job in Spring Hill, and evidently others, in recent months. He also told The Mercury this past week that he’s not currently a candidate anywhere else, and that he loves Manhattan, and so on.
All of which I assume to be true. Either that, or there are secrets nobody’s making public, or somebody’s lying. Neither of which I can stand.
Christine Weixelman was the only board member to call for a slow-down here, and we need to salute her for doing so.
Succession plan? Here’s a succession plan: If the superintendent quits or retires, then go hire a new one. If you think you don’t need a doctorate to be a superintendent, then that’s fine. You can make that a policy decision, and set your search criteria on that basis. Then, if it works out that Eric Reid is the best candidate, hire him. Fine.
The way they’re doing it is putting the cart before the horse. It’s all bass-ackwards.
Truth is, the person this will hurt the most is Mr. Reid, whose position as superintendent will always be questioned because it will look like he was handed the job with a wink and a nod. Clearly he’s put in the work, and is an excellent candidate. But that perception will be hard to shake.
Furthermore, this is setting up a potential board split over hiring a superintendent, and that’s a disaster in the making. That’s the sort of thing that leads to a 4-3 vote one way or another, and the next thing you know the superintendent leaves town because he can see the handwriting on the wall. Then you’re really scrambling.
We went down this path once, for the old-timers who remember, watching Dan Yunk leave the gig and then dealing Sharol Little trying to revolutionize everything. Board splits over superintendents are horrendously counterproductive.
Life is complicated, and I can empathize with the desire to keep an excellent administrator here in town. But this tortured process is about to make everything far more complicated than it needs to be.