I’ve been thinking a lot about the presidential debate, the one Tuesday night where Donald Trump and Joe Biden wrecked into each other for, oh, about 15 minutes longer than I could stand.
I thought about it in light of what I wrote in this space a couple of weeks ago. As you might recall, I said I was tired of stories in our paper that attempted to report on forums held for candidates for local political office. I thought what we really needed to produce weren’t stories, but rather charts. I care far less about the narrative arc of a forum than I do about the positions that candidates take on issues, to the extent that those positions become clear. That’s the real value of a newspaper’s report on a forum.
The same could be said of a presidential debate, I suppose. But as I sat and watched Mr. Trump talk over Mr. Biden, and as I heard Mr. Biden tell Mr. Trump to shut up and called him a clown, I actually had precisely the opposite thought.
The value of a presidential debate is not at all in the positions they take on issues. Those positions are, to a great extent, already well-known and entirely predictable. What’s interesting and worthwhile is to see how they respond to each other, how they handle conflict and how they deal with getting thrown off-script. Do they actually think, or do they just mouth the buzzwords? What do they want to talk about, and what do they want to avoid?
Watching a debate is valuable in those terms. If you’re trying to judge who “won” the debate, forget it. You’ll quickly find yourself down a rabbit hole, talking about expectations and perception, and that’s all mush. If you want to really pin the candidates down on issues, you’re also fighting a losing battle.
So what did we learn from the debate? What was the story?
Well, again, there is not a “story,” per se. It’s not a narrative. But we certainly did learn some things.
We learned that Mr. Trump wanted very much to turn the debate into a scrum. We know that Mr. Biden didn’t like that at all, but also couldn’t help but take the bait. And so we had a scrum. Is that good for either of them? You’ll have to be the judge.
That’s really about it. As far as their positions on race relations, or the pandemic, or the economy, all that stuff was pretty predictable. If you were outraged by any of that, you probably already knew who you supported anyway.
The manner of their interaction? If there’s any story at all, that was it.