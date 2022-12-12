There’s something comforting about the State Street zigzag lights. I suppose it’s the warm embrace of familiarity — and what it says about community.
I don’t live there, never have. Had several friends who lived in that neighborhood, generally west of Browning and south of Kimball, near Marlatt School, and so spent a decent amount of time there in high school.
At that time, there was no such tradition. But not long after we moved back to town in the mid-1990s, they started stringing lights up and down the streets, one yard seemingly connected to the next in what seemed like a spider-web arrangement. Turns out it was started by Julie Kiracofe, who soon became a friend, and it stuck. Derek Jackson, another friend, has been involved for years.
The fact that it happens conveys an unspoken sense of community — everybody (or nearly everybody) agreeing voluntarily to play their part in making something bigger than anybody could individually create. That, in essence, is what community is about. You’re connected to people you don’t even know.
It could, of course, get entirely out of hand; if you’ve seen “Christmas with the Kranks,” you know that what amounts to a neighborhood enforcer mandates that everybody put Frosty the Snowman on the roof. In a small town, being a nonconformist can be a particularly tough gig.
Dunno. As I say, I’ve never lived there. I’ve just driven through, year after year after year. Feels like home, or at least my hometown.
I have to presume that the beauty of the display, and the attraction of being part of something that brings people together, is enough to encourage participation. And so seeing it go on, year after year after year, just simply makes me happy.
People want to be part of something bigger than themselves. People like being a member of a community, playing a small role in a larger production, creating something that they couldn’t create by themselves. Life is, in fact, a team sport.
Christmas is a time to remember that, and those lights remind me every year.