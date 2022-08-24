The book-banners are at it again. This time it’s in St. Marys.
Matt Childs, a member of the city council, has proposed that the city bar the library from providing “explicit sexual, racially or socially divisive material,” and that the library also be prevented from supporting anything that promotes “the LGBTQ+ ideology or practice” or critical race theory in any form.
Whew. Where to begin?
Let’s start with this: This is America, and everybody’s entitled to their own wrong opinion. There’s no need to scream and shout or personally attack anybody, including Mr. Childs.
It’s understandable that people think there should be some limits to what a taxpayer-funded library provides. That’s reasonable. Nobody wants the library to stock how-to manuals for pipe bombs, or subscribe to porn websites. The notion that there are limits out there is completely rational.
Here’s the real issue: Libraries are sanctuaries for the free expression of ideas, and thus need to remain as insulated as possible from politics. Our constitutional protections for free speech, free press and free expression really only mean anything in cases like this, where the expression of the ideas is somehow offensive to some people. The more insulation, the better the protection for those important principles.
Those principles are at the core of the very idea of America, and to attack them is to attack that core idea.
If the city government in St. Marys were to forbid the library from having “explicit sexual, racially or socially divisive material,” would that mean, say, “Huckleberry Finn” should be banned? Isn’t it racially divisive? Should we get rid of “Catch-22”? A case surely could be made that it’s socially divisive? Who gets to decide? The City Council?
How about “Invisible Man”? Does that somehow promote critical race theory in some form?
Should we strip out the New Testament from the Bible in the city library? Doesn’t Jesus say some rather provocative stuff about loving your neighbor, and accepting others? That sort of promotes “the LGBTQ+ ideology,” I’d say. Also, didn’t Jesus stick up for a prostitute? Is that socially divisive?
I’m exaggerating to make a point: Everything in one way or another could be characterized as socially divisive. The way to run a library is to be inclusive, to allow for the free exchange of ideas, even some ideas you might despise. You might completely disagree with critical race theory, but shouldn’t you be allowed to consider the ideas that line of thinking wants you to think about?
The government shouldn’t be in the business of setting limits like these. Not if you believe in the concept of a library.
If you don’t believe in the concept of a library, then you don’t really believe in the concept of America, and if that’s the case, then all I can say is that you’re entitled to your opinion, and I entirely disagree.