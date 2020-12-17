The county health department now wants to keep you entirely in the dark about coronavirus outbreaks here. If you think you have a need to know about outbreaks, the county just doesn’t care. Sorry. They have other priorities.
It’s outrageous, and it makes no sense. Which means there’s something they’re not saying — and it also means something they said earlier was a complete smokescreen.
Let me do the background:
Early this month, the Riley County Health Department stopped its months-long practice of specifically identifying coronavirus outbreaks. They said at the time that they would continue to provide information to the public about outbreaks by category, so, for instance, an outbreak at the Leonardville Nursing Home would be counted as an outbreak in a “long-term care facility.” They told us they would continue to track the number of cases associated with each category, and update the figures for active and recovered people.
They didn’t do that. They just quit. They claimed that there had been no new outbreaks.
There’s just no way that’s true.
At that time, they said they “hoped” the shift would encourage more people to report whom they had been in contact with, to ease people’s fears of getting in trouble with their boss for ratting out the business. They said they intended to balance the public’s need to know about the status of the virus here in the community with the need to get good information from people who’d been infected. There was some other jibber-jabber, but basically that was the rationale. I told them that “hoping” for better information was a lousy reason to restrict public information. But they claimed they were still going to provide it.
“By identifying categories instead of specific businesses, we can let people know what types of locations have been impacted so they can make choices about their behavior ahead of time,” is what they spokesperson told me in an e-mail at the time. I had objected strongly to the restriction of information, saying that in a public health crisis, the public needed to know as much information about outbreaks as possible in order to protect themselves and limit the spread.
That should be the mission of the health department. In fact, I told our editors at the time that I thought the government’s explanation was a complete smokescreen, and that what was really going on was that they didn’t want to say anything at all about outbreaks, for some reason that I couldn’t quite fathom.
Guess what?
I was right. As of Monday, the county is providing no information at all about outbreaks. Which means their previous statement was complete malarkey.
What’s really going on? We still don’t know. They seem to now claim that they’re just overworked. Or something. Although they claim to still be sending outbreak information to the state government.
The trouble with concealing information — as I said before — is that it leads to rumor, speculation and paranoia. So I’ve heard several theories from many of you: The government is trying to cover up an outbreak at Meadowlark. They got in trouble because they disclosed an outbreak at Stonecreek. And now, the very day that they announce their even-more-restricted policy, we learn that there’s been an outbreak in the county appraiser’s office — so it looks like one arm of the county government covering up for another. To be clear, the health department won’t confirm that outbreak, but we know there is one.
I doubt those conspiracy theories. My experience is that there’s almost always a simpler explanation — fear, incompetence, or distraction. Perhaps they’re afraid of getting sued by somebody for an alleged privacy violation, or perhaps they can’t get the contact-tracers to keep their mouths shut, or perhaps the new employees in the department got too far behind, or perhaps they can’t hire enough contract-tracers, or maybe they’re just tired of getting pestered by Mercury reporters and the affected businesses.
It’s a stressful time, unprecedented. There’s a lot of work to do, and there are tough choices to make.
But ditching the public’s right to know — and then flim-flamming about it along the way — is in no way helpful or productive.