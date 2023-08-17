There’s a lot I dislike about Facebook. There are a couple things I do enjoy, though, and one of them is the first day of school. I like it because people share photos of their kids, without pretension. It's just a milepost marker, no comment other than something like: “Where’s the time gone?”

I can empathize, of course. But I’m in an odd spot at the moment, entirely an observer, disconnected from the ritual, observing it like an anthropologist.

