There’s a lot I dislike about Facebook. There are a couple things I do enjoy, though, and one of them is the first day of school. I like it because people share photos of their kids, without pretension. It's just a milepost marker, no comment other than something like: “Where’s the time gone?”
I can empathize, of course. But I’m in an odd spot at the moment, entirely an observer, disconnected from the ritual, observing it like an anthropologist.
For the first time since Facebook was invented, I have no kids in school. Well, that’s not entirely true. I have three in college – my youngest son and Angie’s younger two. The youngest, Adam, will be a freshman at UC Davis, which starts in mid-September, so I suppose we might actually share a pic. Probably I’ll have some sappy column that I’ll inflict on you at that point, too. Hey, it’s my job.
I also recognize that my disconnection is temporary. I’ve got a step-granddaughter who seems to think I’m funny, and who I seem to think is pretty awesome. First day of preschool pics, August of 2026. Book it.
But as a relatively disinterested observer, I can say that the reason I like it is that it involves no pretense. The kids just stand there, usually on the front porch, grinning. They’re not holding a trophy. There are no drinks or beaches. There’s no political point being made, no conspiracy theory floated, no candidate being flogged, no diet plan, no workout routine, no clothes for sale. Nobody’s team beat anybody else’s. There are usually no ridiculous filters applied. No underwear masquerading as a prom dress; no obligatory “Stunning!” comments.
My fundamental problem with Facebook – or for that matter, Instagram or Twitter, I think – is that the basic premise is: “Look at me!”
But of course here I am writing on the assumption that you’re interested in what I have to say. That’s the premise of writing. So I can’t claim to be holier than thou. I also post pics of my kids with trophies, and myself with a rainbow or a cocktail, and I try to sell stuff, and…
Anyway I do feel that the first day of school has become a sort of civic holiday, an occasion when we can all share our common experience of standing on this rock spinning around the sun. It’s…well, it’s just nice. It’s nice to feel a connection. It’s nice to know that others share your experience, your feelings, your assumptions, your wistfulness, your humanity.
There aren’t many things like that anymore. I guess it’s why I enjoy it.